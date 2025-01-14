“They Look So Ridiculous Together,” Sean Penn Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend, 30

Sean Penn, 64, is no stranger to making headlines, but his latest red carpet appearance with his 30-year-old model girlfriend has sparked a wave of criticism online. Social media users were quick to comment on the couple’s significant age difference.

Sean Penn and Valeria Nicov are stepping into the spotlight with their romance, making a public appearance together at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival. The 64-year-old actor was seen alongside his 30-year-old girlfriend, a model and actress. Nicov has been in the industry since 2018, with small roles in series like Don’t Worry About the Kids. The couple’s relationship first caught the public’s eye on September 7, when they were spotted sharing a kiss and holding hands, confirming the rumors of their romance.

As with any high-profile relationship, especially one involving a significant age gap, the couple's public debut on the red carpet has sparked a range of reactions. Some critics have not held back, commenting that Penn and Nicov "look so ridiculous together" and even suggesting that the relationship resembles something "the age of his granddaughter." The backlash stems largely from the 34-year age difference, a factor that has drawn attention across social media platforms, where many feel uneasy about the pairing.

However, not everyone is opposed to their romance. One comment stated, "Leave him alone. A 30-year-old is a grown woman," pointing out that Nicov is fully capable of making her own decisions. While others emphasized, "At least he’s not dating teenagers or 23-year-olds."

