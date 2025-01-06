"Wax Figure," Angelina Jolie Causes Stir at Golden Globes 2025

Angelina Jolie was accompanied by her teenage daughter Zahara, who offered her full support, as they both dazzled at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. The 49-year-old Maleficent star, mingled with fellow celebrities like Zendaya and Ashley Graham on the glamorous red carpet.

Jolie, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in Maria, captivated onlookers in a dazzling silver McQueen gown that hugged her silhouette. The dress featured subtle sheer cutouts and tasseled accents along the bottom hem, adding a unique touch. To finish her striking ensemble, Angelina paired the gown with sleek dark gold heels, making for a show-stopping look on this memorable night. Her long hair was styled into a half-updo, with soft waves flowing down past her shoulders. She complemented the dress with bold silver earrings and rings on both hands, each featuring similar tasseled embellishments. For her makeup, Jolie went for a timeless look, accentuating her lashes with a coat of mascara and applying a subtle eye shadow. Her cheekbones were highlighted with a warm blush for a radiant glow, while a nude, glossy lip completed her flawless appearance.

People were stunned by the star's elegant look and timeless beauty, with many leaving comments such as, "Angelina looks like a classic, beautiful movie star," and "She looks insanely beautiful!" One person remarked, "Angelina is timeless," while another added, "Both mother and daughter look elegant and beautiful." The praise continued, with one commenter stating, "They both look very nice. Angelina's skin is looking smooth and flawless, and whoever did her makeup needs to give us a tutorial. I also really like her dress and the way it moves. Beautiful."

However, not everyone was as complimentary. Some viewers found the star's appearance less flattering, commenting, "She is looking pretty weathered," and "She looks like a wax figure... Not at all appealing." One individual even remarked, "Gray dress to match her gray skin! She used to have light in her eyes and vibrancy in her looks; very sad, she looks sad and unhappy and not well." Another pointed out, "That color washes her out." Criticism continued with, "Jolie looks like an aging ice skater with that cheesy glitter outfit," while another user noted, "AJ has always looked older than she is. But she looks older here than my mother in her 70s. Great skin, but old." A final comment suggested, "She could use a new haircut or color and a spray tan."

Angelina's daughter, Zahara, looked stunning in a sleeveless white gown, featuring thick straps that elegantly draped over her shoulders. The dress was adorned with intricate black tree branch embroidery on the right side, adding a distinctive touch. The 19-year-old kept her accessories to a minimum, letting the dress take center stage, and styled her hair in a sophisticated updo. The mother-daughter duo stopped for a brief photo session on the red carpet as they arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the star-studded event was held. Earlier, Angelina wowed fans with a stunning new hairstyle, but it wasn’t just her fresh look that had everyone talking. Eagle-eyed fans noticed another intriguing detail about the star. Discover more in the link.