We Hired Our Son to Redecorate the House, but Our DIL Started a Family Feud

Hi Bright Side,



We just retired and wanted to renovate our home. We could have got it done from anybody, but we decided to hire our son, who is a contractor. He’s also the sole breadwinner of his family, and in a slightly tough spot, financially. We felt this would help him as well, and get what we need done. My DIL called us stingy jerks, saying, “Why make him work for the money? Just give it to him!”



Things escalated when she discovered that apart from what we were paying him for the contract, we’d given our son a significant amount of money as well. We didn’t tell her and apparently, neither did he. She was furious at him for keeping it a secret. When she came to us, we told her, “If you think he needs more help, go work and support your own family.”



She then confronted our son, who accused us of being rude, especially because we mentioned the money he had kept from her. Now, they’re waiting for an apology, but we are wondering what we did wrong. We are also disappointed in their behavior, given we have been helping them financially as much as possible.



Were we in the wrong? And what do you think we should do?



Simon and Barbara Stafford