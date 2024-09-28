What 20 Stars Look Like at the Exact Same Age

Age is an unpredictable thing and affects everyone differently. It can be especially difficult to guess it based on the appearance of celebrities; sometimes it seems like some of them don’t grow old at all. However, occasionally, the difference in the physical appearance of individuals of the same age can be quite noticeable.

Princess Diana and Taylor Swift in their 30s

Sarah Jessica Parker and Elizabeth Hurley, 57 years old

Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, 62 years old

Cobie Smulders and Kirsten Dunst, 40 years old

Jamie Lee Curtis and Selena Gomez in their 30s

Gwyneth Paltrow and Alyssa Milano, 50 years old

Salma Hayek and Helena Bonham Carter, 56 years old

Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley, 37 years old

Tom Cruise and Jim Carrey, 62 years old

Jennifer Lawrence and Elizabeth Debicki, 32 years old

Kate Beckinsale and Rose McGowan, 49 years old

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Blake Lively, 35 years old

Thandie Newton and Leslie Mann, 50 years old

Snoop Dogg and Idris Elba, 52 years old

Eva Green and Christina Aguilera, 42 years old

Zoe Saldaña and Gwendoline Christie, 44 years old

Dakota Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen, 33 years old

Marisa Tomei and Famke Janssen, 58 years old

Kaley Cuoco and Amanda Seyfried, 37 years old

Jennifer Garner and Sofía Vergara, 50 years old

Comparing these 20 stars at the same age, it’s fascinating to observe how different life paths, genetics, and personal choices can shape appearances. Some celebrities retain youthful features or a consistent look over the years, while others experience more dramatic transformations. Factors such as lifestyle, fashion trends, personal grooming, and even career demands all contribute to these differences.