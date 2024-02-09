What Is Henry Cavill’s Net Worth + Cool Facts About Him

Superman star has become a Hollywood powerhouse in recent years, scoring major roles in both movies and television shows that have significantly boosted Henry Cavill’s net worth. From his early days in feature adaptations to his prominent presence in the DC universe and the highly successful series The Witcher, Cavill’s career has been nothing short of stellar.

Early life and the beginning of his career.

Man of Steel

When Henry Cavill was cast as Superman in Man of Steel, a film that received mixed reviews but made $668 million worldwide, it was a significant turning point in Cavill’s career. Cavill’s portrayal of the iconic superhero began with this and continued in movies like Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. For the previous ten years, Cavill’s salary has been greatly impacted by his role as Clark Kent in the DC Extended Universe. His journey reportedly started with a $300,000 advance for Man of Steel, and as long as he wore the superhero cape, his earnings rose dramatically. Though the figures for upcoming films remain unclear, estimates suggest Cavill made about $20 million for Justice League, placing his entire earnings from the DC universe in the multimillion-dollar level. Although Cavill declared in December 2022 that he would not be reprising his role as Superman, he has made references to possible future projects with DC Studios, which has fans excitedly anticipating the next phase of this remarkable actor’s career within the DC universe.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Starring in Fallout with the well-known actors of the Mission: Impossible series, Cavill expanded his acting portfolio. The actor, who plays the villainous August Walker alongside Tom Cruise, has not disclosed how much money he was paid for the part. However, it makes sense to assume that his entire net worth improved greatly as a result of playing a part in such a well-known franchise. He played Geralt in the Netflix original series The Witcher, which is based on the same-titled computer game, after gaining a lead role in the film Night Hunter.

The Witcher

Henry Cavill, a devoted gamer, was able to land the main part in the Netflix series The Witcher. His pay increased from $400,000 every episode in season 1 to an astounding $1 million per episode in season 2, demonstrating how well his efforts paid off.



Cavill made about $3.2 million for the first season and an astounding $8 million for the second, each of which had eight episodes. His services to the show have clearly paid off.

Recent projects

Henry Cavill displayed his remarkable versatility on the cinematic stage, embodying the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in the 2020 film Enola Holmes. Alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin, he contributed to a captivating adaptation, enhancing his already diverse and impressive acting repertoire. Given Cavill’s established star status, albeit in a supporting capacity, it’s plausible that he earned in the low seven-figure range for portraying Sherlock Holmes in the inaugural installment of Enola Holmes. While the specific details of his compensation remain unreported for this project, it’s noteworthy that Netflix releases typically lack options like box office bonuses, leading many stars to negotiate higher upfront payments. Continuing his portrayal, Henry Cavill returned for Enola Holmes 2 and is set to continue his involvement in the anticipated third installment of the movie series.

Now let’s look at some of the most interesting facts about Cavil.

Cavill loves the companion of the horses.

Henry Cavill possesses equestrian talents and one of them is an accomplished horseback rider, which has come in handy for his roles in period dramas and action films. Like every skill, everything gets better with practice. “For me, my riding training is all about riding different horses. Over the years Geralt has had many horses named Roach and each one has been different, just like real horses. Every horse has a different personality and way of interacting, way of moving, and feel to ride too. So training on different horses builds up that knowledge that Geralt would naturally have built up over the years. As far as becoming a ‘horseman’ is concerned, I have many, many years to go, but I am loving every step of the way,” shared Henry in one of his Instagram posts.

Cavil enjoys dedicating himself to fitness.

Henry Cavill is famous for being super fit, and he works really hard to stay that way for his roles. He trains a lot to make sure he looks the part for the characters he plays. Here’s another fun fact: when he auditioned to be Superman, he thought he might not get the role because, according to him, he had an extra weight. Back in high school, people even called him “Fat Cavill.” It just goes to show that everyone faces challenges, even the super-fit actors, and it can be motivating for the rest of us to stick to our fitness goals.

He was almost in both Harry Potter and Twilight.

© Twilight / Summit Entertainment and co-producers , Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/East News Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/East News

Cavill was on the brink of portraying the beloved teenage wizard Cedric Diggory in the movie adaptation of the fourth Harry Potter book, The Goblet of Fire. Fans worldwide felt a collective sense of sadness following his (spoiler alert) tragic death in the storyline. Additionally, Henry came close to landing the role of Edward Cullen in the 2008 film Twilight, a character author Stephanie Meyer had specifically envisioned him as “perfect for.” Cavil didn’t even have an idea of this and was never approached to audition. However, the decision was made that Cavill was slightly too old for the part. This paved the way for Robert Pattinson to achieve a breakthrough with the role, making it all the more surprising when Pattinson was chosen over Cavill once again, this time for the iconic character of Edward. Despite fervent support from dedicated fans urging Meyer to cast Cavill as “her perfect Edward,” logistical challenges and filming delays led to Cavill outgrowing the role, adding an intriguing layer to his journey in the entertainment industry. Maybe if he had got the roles, Henry Cavill’s net worth would be significantly different.

He has an interest in Ancient History, especially in Egyptology, Greek, and Ancient Rome.

Henry Cavill originally considered studying ancient history or Egyptology due to his interest sparked during school. Fascinated by Christian Jacq’s Egyptology-based historical fiction books, he contemplated pursuing a degree in the field with the armed forces sponsoring his university education. However, fate led him to a different path, and acting became his career. In his role as Theseus in the film Immortals, Cavill embraced director Tarsem Singh’s unique vision, acknowledging the reinterpretation of Theseus as an everyman of low birth chosen by Zeus to lead humans in a war against Titans. The character is depicted as a peasant with a dark past, fiercely protecting his loved ones. To prepare for the physically demanding role, Cavill underwent martial arts-based training with Roger Yuan, spending eight hours a day, five days a week. Despite finding the finished film “breathtaking” due to Tarsem’s artistry, Cavill admits to being hypercritical of his own performance. He also shares his enjoyment of the big fight scenes, comparing them to the excitement of childhood play, wearing armor designed by a fantastic costume designer.

Henry passionately loves playing video games.

A dedicated gamer on his own, Henry Cavill posted a video on Instagram in July 2020 with almost 6.5 million views, featuring him assembling a new gaming PC. Despite the typical association of luxury with the terms “single” and “player” regarding Henry Cavill, his true passion lies in single-player video games like Skyrim.



This became evident when he almost missed the call about being cast as Superman because he was deeply engaged in a game of World of Warcraft. In essence, Cavill’s genuine love for gaming takes precedence over the perceived world of glamour and luxury.

He’s a big fan of sports.

Henry Cavill is not just a superhero on screen; he’s also a big sports fan off-screen. His love for rugby shines through with season tickets for his hometown club, the Jersey Reds. When it comes to American football, he passionately supports the Kansas City Chiefs. His reasoning? He believes his iconic character, Clark Kent aka Superman, would also be a fan of the Chiefs.

Henry Cavill is not just a sports enthusiast; he’s also a skilled practitioner of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Adding this martial art to his repertoire in 2016, Cavill’s journey into the world of combat sports highlights his diverse interests beyond acting. Whether he’s passionately cheering for his favorite teams or mastering new martial arts moves, Henry Cavill brings his superhero spirit to both the screen and the sports arena. He has a white belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which is the first rank for all beginning students.

He is a great cook too!

Beyond his on-screen talents, Cavill is a culinary maestro, unleashing his creativity in the kitchen. When he’s not captivating audiences, he’s whipping up a storm of flavors, experimenting with diverse recipes and cuisines. It’s a delightful glimpse into the actor’s off-screen passion, showcasing his flair for both the dramatic and the delicious. He loves sharing pics of his cooking on his social media.

He is fluent in a couple of languages.

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

Henry Cavill is like a language chameleon, not just in movies, but also in real life! Picture this: he’s chatting away in his American English accent for too long, and suddenly, he starts throwing in different accents like a linguistic magician. It’s like he’s having his own little accent party! But here’s the real kicker — it’s not just accents where Henry flexes his language muscles. Nope, he’s got a linguistic treasure chest that includes English, French, Spanish, and Italian. Talk about being a language maestro! This guy is like a global talk-show host, ready to chat with anyone, anywhere. So, the next time you catch Henry Cavill on screen or in an interview, keep an ear out for his accent acrobatics. It’s not just acting; it’s a linguistic rollercoaster, and we’re all here for the ride!

Cavill is a bibliophile and enjoys reading.

Henry Cavill’s passion for the fantasy genre ignited during his childhood. His father used to read to him before he could read independently. Once he learned to read on his own, Henry dedicated his free time to immersing himself in fantasy books.

Dogs hold a special place in his heart.

Cavill is an unabashed dog enthusiast and expresses his deep love for his canine companion, Kal. Whenever he embarks on work-related travels, the actor ensures to have Kal by his side, emphasizing the special bond they share. Describing Kal as not just a pet but his closest companion, Cavill acknowledges the emotional and psychological support his loyal paw friend has provided him over the years, noting that Kal has been a source of comfort and companionship.

The famous heart thief’s heart was stolen by Natalie Viscuso.

Cavill’s personal life, marked by engagements and high-profile relationships, has been under the media spotlight. From an engagement with Ellen Whitaker to dating Gina Carano and Tara King, his relationships have fueled tabloid headlines. Often dubbed as the world’s sexiest man, Henry has been happily committed to Hollywood executive Natalie Viscuso since 2021. Their relationship is marked by mutual admiration, with Cavill praising Viscuso’s intelligence and beauty. The couple shares a passion for fitness, frequently engaging in athletic challenges together. As both Cavill and Viscuso are avid dog lovers, they often showcase their canine companions, Kal and Meat, on social media. Professionally, they are collaborating on adapting Warhammer games into a TV series, a project announced with excitement on Cavill’s Instagram. Despite facing online criticism at the beginning of their relationship, Cavill addressed it, emphasizing his happiness in love and life while requesting respect for his private affairs. The couple’s shared interests and supportive dynamic make them a dreamy pair.

Henry Cavil’s net worth in total.

East News

A testament to his prosperous career in the entertainment world, Celebrity Net Worth values Henry Cavill’s net worth at an astounding $50 million. If Cavill ever needed more money, he could be able to sell his $5 million mega-mansion in Lake Sherwood. Unquestionably, Henry Cavill’s path from early parts in feature adaptations to his rise to prominence in significant franchises like The Witcher and the DC Universe has influenced his financial success. Cavill’s net worth is anticipated to increase more in the upcoming years due to his flexibility as an actor and his talent for selecting profitable assignments. The eagerly awaiting public can only wonder what remarkable prospects this Hollywood heavyweight will face.