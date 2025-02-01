“Why Are the Implants So Bad?” Lily Collins Leaves the Internet Stunned in Recent Appearance

Lily Collins’ latest public appearance has left fans questioning her noticeably altered look, with many fixating on what they believe are overly exaggerated implants. The Emily in Paris star stepped out in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her chest, sparking a flood of reactions online.

Lily Collins stuns in latest appearance.

ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP / East News

Lily Collins made a striking appearance at the highly anticipated premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, dazzling in a gold off-the-shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood. The dress, featuring a corseted bodice, a sultry thigh-high slit, and metallic chainmail detailing, turned heads on the red carpet.



Styled by Andrew Mukamal—who also works with Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish—Collins exuded classic Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. Her minimal accessories allowed the bold gown to take center stage, making her one of the evening’s standout stars.

Some people criticized her.

Despite her show-stopping ensemble, online critics fixated on Collins’ appearance, particularly her figure. Harsh comments surfaced on social media, with users speculating about possible implants. Remarks like “Why are the implants soooo bad???” and “She is very talented, I wish she had a better plastic surgeon. The implants are so visible,” circulated online, while others even critiqued her eyebrows, calling them “totally asymmetric.” While some defended her right to alter her appearance, the discussion largely veered toward harsh scrutiny rather than appreciation for her overall look.

Her fans supported her.

Marechal Aurore / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Amidst the criticism, many fans came to Collins’ defense, celebrating her style and beauty. Supporters flooded social media with messages like, “Now this is how you dress,” and “You always look radiant, the dress is everything 🤍✨” Others directly called out the negativity, with one passionate comment reading, “Stop commenting on other women’s bodies. Keep your thoughts to yourselves. Not every body looks the same. Not every body has to please you. It’s her body and her choice. Leave her in peace.” While the internet remains divided, Collins’ fans continue to remind critics that personal choices—especially regarding appearance—should be met with respect rather than judgment.

