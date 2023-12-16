Why Zac Efron Looks So Different During His Latest Appearance, According to an Expert

The 36-year-old actor’s fans were taken aback by his altered look in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview while discussing his latest film, The Iron Claw. The attention veered toward his more prominent and expanded facial features. Interestingly, a plastic surgeon now offers an explanation for this transformation that goes beyond mere curiosity.

His face caused a stir online.

Appearing dashing in a plain white shirt with co-stars Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, Zac’s recent look gained widespread attention. Many viewers wondered about changes in his face and shared comments online like, “What happened to his jaw?” “His face doesn’t even move now,” and “His face is huge now.”

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/East News , Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Some also hastily compared Efron to David Hasselhoff or Rob Lowe. One person commented, “Whoa, he resembles the villain in Avengers: Endgame,” while another remarked, “I could see him being the Joker.” Nevertheless, countless fans promptly defended the actor, revealing that his altered appearance was due to a car accident that shattered his jaw. They explained that he underwent procedures to reconstruct it, leading to a noticeable change.

An expert’s opinion.

Following the massive online attention, Dr. Sam Rizk, a plastic surgeon, wanted to share his opinion on the reasons for Efron’s transformation. The doctor believes that, in addition to the consequences of his jaw break in 2013, Zac may have undergone further cosmetic procedures.



Rizk noted, “He probably took the opportunity, in addition to correcting it, to do something better.”

Dr. Rizk claims that the star could have undergone procedures like “jaw advancements,” which bring the chin forward slightly, as his chin appears more prominent. Alternatively, the expert suggests that he might have had a “chin implant or mandibular angle implants” in the lower jaw or a combination of these procedures.

TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/East News , TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/East News

The doctor noted, “He always had a straight eyebrow, and now they have more of an arch. His eyebrow is a little bit higher, which indicates he had some type of brow lift or he had Botox.” He observed that this change gave him a more feminine appearance. He explained, “We attribute an arch to a feminine eyebrow. Generally speaking, the male eyelid has no angle in its arch.”

Rizk also observed that the High School Musical star now has “fuller” cheeks. And while he doesn’t believe Efron got a cheek implant, he does think he “most likely” had filler injected into them.

Regardless of the cause behind this transformation, we can’t deny that Efron has always been handsome and remains a talented actor who captures our hearts with his performances as much as he does with his good looks. Explore this article to discover more about the reality behind the plastic surgery speculations and Zac’s explanation.