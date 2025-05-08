Nicole Kidman Shocks Everyone Cutting All Her Hair Off at the 2025 Met Gala
The Met Gala never fails to impress — and this year, the red carpet did not disappoint. Celebrities delivered look after look, but one appearance in particular had everyone doing a double take. Let’s just say: drastic haircuts were involved... and Nicole Kidman may have just made the boldest move of the night.
Nicole Kidman made waves at the Met Gala—not just for her fashion, but for a bold new look that had everyone talking. Arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 57-year-old actor debuted what appeared to be a dramatic pixie cut, sparking instant buzz across social media. Her hair, styled in a smooth, side-swept wave, created the illusion of a much shorter crop, leaving fans wondering if she made the chop or if it was a clever styling move.
While her strapless black satin gown, complete with a voluminous skirt, minimalist bow accents, and layered evening gloves, was a classic nod to old-Hollywood glamour. Paired with sparkling diamond earrings, sheer black stockings, and sleek pumps, the overall look was elegant, but the conversation? It was all about the hair.
Within minutes, fans flooded comment sections with reactions. Some praised the fresh new look, with one person writing, “beautiful change.”
Others weren’t so sure the cut was real, sparking a wave of speculation. “Looks great. But I am guessing a wig,” one commenter claimed, while another chimed in, “Love her hair even if it is a wig (so they are saying).” The surprise was real, with one fan summing it up best, “Oh, wow, her hair is gone!!!”
But not all the attention was focused on whether it was a wig or not—many fans were simply celebrating Nicole Kidman’s beauty and elegance. Compliments poured in, with one admirer saying, “It looks awesome!” and another adding, “Simple but lovely.”
Others were even more effusive, calling her “Always the most beautiful woman,” and expressing appreciation for what appeared to be a more natural look, with one comment reading, “Finally she appears with her own hair. Beautiful.”
The last time Nicole Kidman appeared at the Met Gala, she also made headlines with her look, proving she’s no stranger to commanding attention on fashion’s biggest night.