“You Forgot the Dress,” Halle Berry, 58, Dares the Red Carpet in a Bold Sheer Outfit

Halle Berry turned heads at the premiere of her upcoming movie, The Union, with a sultry ensemble that stole the show. She absolutely dominated the red carpet with a jaw-dropping look that’s sure to make you do a double, or even triple, take. However, not all fans were happy with her outfit choice.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

The Hollywood star commanded attention at the LA premiere of her new movie, The Union, by stepping out in a skin-tight, sheer black dress at the Egyptian Theatre on Monday night. At 58, she looked both hot and sultry in a long-sleeved, lacy bodysuit with a plunging V-shaped neckline. The dress was beautifully adorned with floral lace and featured corset-like paneling down the bodice.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Berry’s lace, completely sheer, long-sleeve midi dress was like an optical illusion. With exaggerated lines and strategically placed briefs, it gave the impression that her underwear was on full display. In reality, it was all part of the dress, which also featured a floral pattern from top to bottom. It’s safe to say that Berry took the concept of “naked dressing” to a whole new level.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

While some fans expressed their appreciation towards Halle’s choice of dress, some weren’t that happy with her look. One user said, “She forgot to put on her dress”. Some people thought that the dress looked more like a pajama or nightwear, as one user commented, “I greatly admire you as a woman, but wish you didn’t wear nightwear/lingerie in public.”

Recently, Halle Berry has taken the internet by storm with her latest social media post. While some fans praised it, others were divided over her daring, nearly nude pose.