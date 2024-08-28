10 Parents Who Unconditionally Supported Their Children Through Every Hardship

Family & kids
day ago

Our parents are the first people we love and the ones who shape how we see the world. They show us what it means to be selfless and kind, and their love leaves a lasting impact on us. In these short stories, the deep and enduring bonds between parents and their children are highlighted, celebrating the incredible ways parents go above and beyond to make their children feel truly loved and appreciated.

  • As a young girl, I struggled deeply with my self-image. One day, while staring tearfully in the mirror, I asked myself, "Why was I born this ugly?" My dad, who had heard me, approached quietly, took me by the shoulders, and said, "Didn't you know? Before you were born, I accidentally sent my dashing good looks to the wrong address. But don’t worry, I kept the receipt!"
    I stared at him, confused, "The receipt?" "Yep," he said with a grin. "So when you turn 18, we can exchange it for something even better—like a personality so charming that no one will notice what you think is ‘ugly.’ Trust me, it’s a better deal."
    I couldn’t help but laugh through my tears. My dad winked and added, "Until then, you’re stuck with that face—and it’s a pretty good one if you ask me."
  • I was having a bad day. Went to my mom’s and she noticed. She just held me as I cried for a bit. We snuggled up on the couch. She made me dinner and got me a present since I was feeling down.
    I’m 26. It was nice to be able to let go. Let my mom take all my worries away and just be her little girl again. © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • The best thing ever. I remember when I was a kid, I told my parents I might have depression, and they both gave me a hug and told me that they would help me no matter what. That night, I started crying from happiness. © Introvertedanimefan / Reddit
  • When I asked my mom what she would do if I was gay, she said, "I don't care, as long as you give me grandkids to love." There were times as a kid where I'm sure other people would've kicked me out or given up on me. She loved me though every moment.
    I think because of her I ended up as a well-rounded individual. She would literally die for us if it meant my sister and I would be okay the rest of our lives. She's the reason I believe there's good in the world, and why I don't think every human sucks. © hairybaeunicorn / Reddit
  • My mom told me that no matter I did, she’d always love me and be there for me. That didn’t mean she wouldn’t tell me when I messed up, because she did, but she’d help me work out whatever problem I made for myself, while still letting me learn a lesson. That meant I always turned to her instead of some other teenagers when I was young and needed help.
    I was only minimally afraid to tell her when I did something wrong, and I never felt judged. Doing my best to build that same type of relationship with my own daughters. © actuallyidontthinkso / Reddit
  • I was raised by my mom only, but she never bad-mouthed my father. She let us have our own relationship with him without the shadow of her pain to influence it. We were allowed to make up our own minds on how we felt about him. We also talked about everything.
    She was very open and honest with us, gave us our ideas of right and wrong, and let us be our own people. We could make mistakes and learn from them without worrying if there'd be someone yelling when we got home. I learned respect, kindness, and responsibility from my mom. I'm lucky to still have her. © BarelyThereish / Reddit
  • My brother was an average student who was on multiple sports teams, and I was an honors student in the school band and stage crew for drama club. They never made him feel less for not doing as well academically, or me for not being athletic. They went to both our events and never made it seem like they didn't want to be there. © rosiesweetie / Reddit
  • My parents sacrificed their own pursuits, interests, time, hobbies, friends, and careers to invest in me as a child and young adult. Regardless of what they were doing, they made themselves available if I needed them.
    They are extremely supportive in every endeavor of mine. They are quick to share their experiences and wisdom. They've never judged me or looked down on me when I had to learn a lesson the hard way (even if I did something against their advice). They have been teachers, guides, mentors, and friends. © Minimalcharges / Reddit
  • My mother would give me a lecture on ingratitude and underscore that with her philosophical and deeply held beliefs that there is a higher power we ought to trust and that all will work out well. Then she would quote Shakespeare at me and exhort me to appreciate all the magnificence of creation all about me, and then I would realize I have little, if anything, to worry about. © TheInvisibleWun / Reddit
  • My dad worked hard, so my mom could stay home and raise us. We weren't rich, but we never were missing anything. We went on vacations, went to private schools, had braces, and were taught how to treat people with respect and care for others.
    My upbringing would not have been better if we were wealthy. I was raised far better than most people and I will never forget it. © Endless_Vanity / Reddit

Navigating parent-child relationships can be tough, but some people are fortunate to have incredibly supportive and loving parents. For those seeking uplifting stories, there’s plenty more to discover just a click away.

Preview photo credit cookie_studio / Freepik

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads