The 12 Male Role Models Revealed Through Voting, and We Couldn’t Agree More
When someone asked on Reddit who could be a male role model, we immediately thought of Keanu Reeves, the all-time favorite Gomez Addams, and Steve Irwin. But it turns out, they didn’t top the vote. Check out the article and let us know if you agree with the public’s choice.
12. Keanu Reeves
11. Jason Hughes who plated Atticus Finch
10. Gomez Addams
9. Terry Fox
8. Terry Crews
7. Captain Picard
6. Fred Rogers
5. Steve Irwin
4. Rick Moranis
3. Rob Kenney, “Dad, How Do I?”
2. Uncle Iroh
1. Aragorn
Bonus
Keanu Reeves isn’t just an amazing actor, he’s also a truly caring brother to his sisters. While we know him for his roles in movies, it’s clear that he’s just as devoted to his family. He’s always there for his sisters, showing love and support whenever they need it. Keanu proves that his kindness goes beyond the spotlight.
