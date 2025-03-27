13 Stories When New Homes Became Absolute Nightmares

21 hours ago

Moving into a new home is often viewed as an exciting new chapter in life. But for some homeowners, this dream quickly fades as they discover that their new house holds dark, disturbing secrets that no one could have ever imagined.

  • First, we noticed that appliances would randomly turn off. Then, there was always a strong metallic burning smell near the electric panel. The furnace started making loud banging noises. The sink started to leak. Turns out, the building inspector was taking us for a ride. @PagingBobVila / Reddit
  • My sister just moved into a newly built trailer. She’s the first to live in it. After a few days she started feeling dizzy and hearing hissing and realized the gas stove wasn’t hooked up completely. @Few-Fishing-814 / Reddit
  • I entered the house and rushed upstairs, taking toiletries to the bathroom. On my way down, I began realizing that I could smell an awful smell.
    When I left the house on Sunday, the entire house smelled like Clorox. I knew something was wrong. I realized someone had been in the house the night before, after I Ieft. @TechnicalRecruiter27 / Reddit
  • First week in my new place. I was woken up in the middle of the night to a loud noise. My first thought was, “someone’s blown the front door off!” Turns out the house has been struck by lightning. @East-Tumbleweed / Reddit
  • After my wife had gone to sleep, I was watching a movie in the living room. I had turned most of the lights off, closed the curtains and the TV sound was turned down, so nobody would wake up. I heard someone at the front door, I freaked out a little. When I went to look, nobody was there. @notyourvader / Reddit
  • Soon after moving in, we began receiving anonymous letters. The letters contained personal details about our lives that no one else could have known. The letters were signed “The Watcher.” @dishthetea / Reddit
  • The kids' electronic toys would go off all by themselves. All the time. Even with brand-new batteries. Hasn't happened once since we've moved. @Vioux / Reddit
  • Not my first month, but the first big thing was a giant water bubble in our front yard (like a water bed with grass over it). Turns out the connector to city water on our property broke. @LaterWendy / Reddit
  • A portrait of a stern-looking woman was left behind by the previous owners. It gave off a creepy feel that would terrify my wife, especially at night. Because of that, I decided to store it in the attic.
    A few weeks later, an appraiser arrived and asked about it. Turns out it was actually worth a good amount.
  • We were home alone one night, watching TV in the living room. I went into the laundry room, and I heard something rustling in the garbage cans outside. I thought it was an animal, but when I looked out the window, I saw the silhouette of a person. @SuB2007 / Reddit
  • I walked past the bathroom, the toilet flushed. I was a little confused, checked to see if there was anyone in there and continued down to the kitchen. However, as I walked into the kitchen, the downstairs toilet flushed, the lights went out and the taps wouldn't run. @Unknown Author / Reddit
  • One night, middle of winter, and I am suddenly wide awake. I sit there in the dark for a minute, wondering if I heard something. It's 3 am. I get up to use the bathroom and walk past a window. That's when I see the guy standing in the middle of my driveway looking up at the house. @throwaway2358 / Reddit
  • No matter how high we set the thermostat, one room in our house always stayed freezing cold. We thought it was just an issue with the heating system, but when we investigated, we found a stack of books hidden behind the wall. We learned that the house had once been home to a scriptwriter, and they stashed their work back there so it wouldn't get stolen.

These stories highlight how unsettling it can be when you move into a new home, only to discover that there are more mysteries hidden within the walls than you ever expected. From peculiar rooms to strange objects and unexplained occurrences, these homeowners were faced with challenges that changed their perspectives on what it truly means to feel at home. While every house has its quirks, sometimes those quirks are a little stranger than we’re prepared to handle.

