15 Couples Who Prove That the Magic Doesn’t Have to Fade After Years Together
With a like-minded and loving person by your side, you’re not afraid of any difficulties. This warm, like a freshly brewed cup of tea, article will show the different yet equally charming ways husbands and wives try to surprise each other — both in mundane weekdays and celebrations, and during life challenges. Get ready to smile and rejoice along with the heroes of the article. At the end, you’ll find a bonus — a story that proves only the spouses themselves can judge whether they are happy together or not.
- I was pregnant but lost the baby. I lay around, watched tragic movies, and cried. I didn’t want to do anything. Household chores, which had piled up into a huge mess, just irritated me. Everything changed because of my wonderful husband.
One day, he called and said, “Someone will come by, just open the door and let the woman in.” I was so disinterested that I didn’t even inquire further. It was a cleaning lady, very optimistic, who cleaned the entire apartment and washed the windows.
That same evening, my husband came home with my favorite food. He completely relieved me of household duties. He would bring ready-made food. Cleaning once a week — by the cleaning service.
2 weeks later, he called a nail tech to come to the house, and the next day, a hairdresser. I cut my long hair short. My husband said it looked really good on me (he lied, he adored my long hair). This went on for about a month.
He allowed me to grieve. And then gradually, I came back. I remember the day I called my husband and said, “Don’t buy food, I’ve made your favorite mushroom soup.” I wanted to take care of him, just as he did of me. © veryqwerty / Pikabu
- We’re sitting with my husband, watching a movie. In the movie, a guy gives his girlfriend a bike, and she’s thrilled.
My husband goes, “So what? Everyone had a bike as a kid. Why be so overjoyed?” And I said to him, “Yeah, except for me.” I grew up with my grandparents, and there was never any money, so I never learned to ride.
The next day, my husband, all mysterious, invites me to the park. I look and there are 2 bikes standing! I was absolutely dumbfounded. Anyway, he started teaching me, I squealed like a child, and by evening I was actually riding by myself.
I felt joy, pride, just like in the movies. And then, the climax — we are riding together, the wind in our faces, romance... and then I fell off the bike. But thanks to my husband for trying. © Mamdarinka / VK
“I built my wife a walk-in wardrobe in 2 weeks.”
- I often compliment my wife — her appearance, skills, and efforts. Thanks to this, her self-esteem has returned to normal.
And just the other day, she tells me, “I was thinking... You often say all these nice things to me and it helps. And only now I realized that it could work the other way around.”
Well, that’s quite the revelation! So, we had a good laugh about the situation, and I agreed that for us men, a kind word is also important and pleasant. © Vazelin117 / Pikabu
- I’m on maternity leave. And I’ve been dreaming for a long time about getting my lips done, saving money from small side jobs so as not to ask my husband for it. Then I took all that I had saved and spent it on a gaming console that my husband had dreamed of for 4 years.
He was so happy! He’s a wonderful father and husband, always spending all his resources on us and the kids, and never daring to fulfill his own dream. I’m glad I could make him happy, and the lips can wait. © Workplace stories / VK
- In early March, when the snow fell in our city and the frosts hit, I managed to break my leg. I was crying my eyes out. I’m someone who doesn’t like to sit still — I need to constantly move, do something, go somewhere, travel, but now I was stuck at home for a month.
My husband tried to comfort me as best as he could, bringing chocolates in the evenings to lift my mood, and trying to soothe me with conversations, but my sadness wouldn’t leave. And I remember as if it were now: my husband came home 2 hours early from work, snow was falling. And he says to me right from the doorway, “Get ready, we’re going for a walk!”
He dressed me, put on my shoes, took me outside, sat me in a sled, and pulled me along. I felt like I was a child again. We had such a great walk that my sadness disappeared, and the broken leg no longer seemed such a huge problem. © Workplace stories / VK
“Made this for my wife’s birthday. This is my first attempt at something like this.”
- My husband works on a rotational basis. Knowing how much I dislike sleeping alone, he gave me a huge plush goose. At first, I just laughed, but now I can’t imagine how I slept without it.
The goose is really huge — 4 feet. And very, very soft. I throw my leg over it, hug it with my arms, and fall asleep in 2 minutes. Of course, it’s nicer to fall asleep with a loved one. But when he’s not here, Goose Kevin saves the day.
I’m very happy that my husband made me this gift. He even jokes, “At least this one doesn’t snore. Enjoy it while I’m away.” I really love my jokester! © Ward No. 6 / VK
- A friend told me. Her mother-in-law makes wonderful desserts, her signature dish is banana cake, and it’s simply delicious!
And so it’s my friend’s birthday. She wakes up in the morning to the divine smell of pastries. She goes to the kitchen and sees a plate of homemade éclairs, just like from childhood.
She tries them. The butter cream is beyond praise. And it was her husband who made it all. He inherited the cooking talent!
- My beloved said he was scheduled to work on my birthday and that there was no way to switch shifts. Of course, I was upset. Then my parents called and invited me over for tea and cake.
When I arrived, I was greeted by a crowd of friends and relatives. I was so happy to see everyone. Suddenly, my beloved appeared from the room.
Turns out, he organized everything! He even bought 2 of my favorite cakes. And he hired an artist to paint my portrait! He doesn’t earn much, but he’s so romantic! I cried tears of joy and realized I will never let this man go. © Marikot / Reddit
- I couldn’t understand for a long time why my husband’s tea tasted better than mine. I even started asking him to make tea for me. Sometimes, I asked for the recipe, but my husband just smiled.
Recently, I watched him prepare tea. It turned out that each time, in addition to regular sugar, he adds vanilla sugar to the tea. Mystery solved. It’s delicious, give it a try. © Ward No. 6 / VK
- My relatives from another city occasionally stayed overnight with us. When I took a pregnancy test, I decided to confirm the 2 lines with an ultrasound.
Afterward, I told my husband, “Do you mind if someone stays with us?” He rolled his eyes and said, “Who is it this time?” And I replied, “You don’t know her yet. I’ll show you a picture now,” and I handed him the ultrasound photo and the test.
He was stunned. He hugged me so tightly! Our daughter is almost 4 months old now. © Mamdarinka / VK
- I’ve always been a cat person, but my stepmother didn’t allow me to have one. When I grew up, the idea of getting a cat didn’t cross my mind. Then my husband surprised me: he brought home a kitten! It’s been 4 days, and I feel incredibly happy. © emilit0 / Reddit
- So I lost my job 2 Sundays ago, and I was really depressed. This past week, she told me that we were going on a trip, but the destination was a surprise. I got in the car on Friday morning and she just started driving.
Eventually, when we were around an hour and a half, I finally figured it out. I was so pumped. Apparently my mom and sister had been in on it as well. We spent a wonderful time, as my girlfriend had never met my family. © Mexican_guitarplayer / Reddit
- In my youth, I was chubby. My parents and grandmother always said I wouldn’t get married; guys wouldn’t want a girl like that as a wife. It was very hurtful.
At 22, I met my future husband. And he loved me just as I am. We moved to another city, my interactions with my relatives decreased, and my husband simply supported me.
I don’t know how it works, but after that, I lost a few pounds. That’s when I realized for the first time how people around you can influence your life. © Ward No. 6 / VK
Bonus: when you’d like to surprise your significant other, but there are other problems to solve.
- I’ve been working here for a short while, but I know there’s a couple in our team — the husband Radik and his wife Lena. They’ve been married for a year. And then rumors started about my coworker Lena.
They say that before the wedding Lena wore short skirts, dresses, outfits that you’d absolutely admire. But now she’s become plain: her clothes are dull, she doesn’t use makeup, doesn’t style her hair, and her manicure is simple. Probably because her husband is jealous.
Also, Radik used to go to the gym, but stopped, he also used to constantly give Lena phones, jewelry, and take her to restaurants. But now it’s just home to work and work to home. He charmed the girl, tied her to him, no need to try hard anymore.
And today is their wedding anniversary, Lena brought a cake, and we all congratulated her. We said this all to her, and she suddenly says, surprised:
— What are you talking about? We took out a mortgage. © Vozmezd*** / Pikabu
