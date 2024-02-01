15 Daring People Who Got Plastic Surgery and Transformed Themselves

Everyone’s beautiful in their own way, but sometimes people don’t feel comfortable with their looks. To boost their self-esteem, many turn to plastic surgery to change what they think isn’t flattering to them. Although it’s a big decision, a lot of folks commit to it and then share the results online.
1. “Neck Lift: 18 days post surgery. Quite a comical angle. Very pleased with the result.”
2. “9 months later”
- “Upper/Lower blepharoplasty, cheek implants, forehead contouring with scalp advancement, jaw contour, rhino/septoplasty, tracheal shave, lip lift, neck lipo, Morpheus 8×3, and 4 months post hair transplant to temples.”
3. “9.5 months post-op from jaw surgery!”
4. “I did it! Chin filler before and after”
5. “My patient was always horribly teased as a child because of her appearance. Though plastic surgery is not for everyone, she felt it was a right choice for her.”
- “Rotational endoscopic browlift and mid-facelifts. Facial fat transfer and submental liposuction. Lwer blepharoplasty. Corner lip lift. Witch’s chin repair and bony chin reduction. Revision rhinoplasty”
6. “A little over 3 months post op. Having this surgery completely changed my life and my self-confidence has never been better.”
- “Genioplasty/Rhinoplasty”
7. “15 days post op.”
8. “14 facial procedures in 7 months. Plastic surgery saved my life.”
9. “Progress of 1 year. I did have some weight loss, but my face is genetically chubby.”
- “My kybella success story: 8 viles under the chin, and one vile for buccal fat.”
10. “This is my patient. I turned back the clock for her.”
- “3-D lift, lower blepharoplasty, facial fat transfer, medical diamond dermabrasion of her mouth and laser around the eyes.”
11. “7 days post-op.”
12. “2 years post op for rhinoplasty and 2 months post op for blepharoplasty and eyebrow lift.”
13. “1ml lip filler, rhinoplasty, liplift”
14. “61 year-old. No regrets”
15. “Very pleased 6 months post lower face and neck lift.”
Some people take plastic surgery to the extreme. A man spent over $100.000 on cosmetic procedures alone to turn himself into Britney Spears. Although it might sound eccentric to most, the truth is he seems very happy with the results and doesn’t regret his decisions!