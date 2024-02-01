15 Daring People Who Got Plastic Surgery and Transformed Themselves

Everyone’s beautiful in their own way, but sometimes people don’t feel comfortable with their looks. To boost their self-esteem, many turn to plastic surgery to change what they think isn’t flattering to them. Although it’s a big decision, a lot of folks commit to it and then share the results online.

1. “Neck Lift: 18 days post surgery. Quite a comical angle. Very pleased with the result.”

2. “9 months later”

“Upper/Lower blepharoplasty, cheek implants, forehead contouring with scalp advancement, jaw contour, rhino/septoplasty, tracheal shave, lip lift, neck lipo, Morpheus 8×3, and 4 months post hair transplant to temples.”

3. “9.5 months post-op from jaw surgery!”

4. “I did it! Chin filler before and after”

5. “My patient was always horribly teased as a child because of her appearance. Though plastic surgery is not for everyone, she felt it was a right choice for her.”

“Rotational endoscopic browlift and mid-facelifts. Facial fat transfer and submental liposuction. Lwer blepharoplasty. Corner lip lift. Witch’s chin repair and bony chin reduction. Revision rhinoplasty”

6. “A little over 3 months post op. Having this surgery completely changed my life and my self-confidence has never been better.”

“Genioplasty/Rhinoplasty”

7. “15 days post op.”

8. “14 facial procedures in 7 months. Plastic surgery saved my life.”

9. “Progress of 1 year. I did have some weight loss, but my face is genetically chubby.”

“My kybella success story: 8 viles under the chin, and one vile for buccal fat.”

10. “This is my patient. I turned back the clock for her.”

“3-D lift, lower blepharoplasty, facial fat transfer, medical diamond dermabrasion of her mouth and laser around the eyes.”

11. “7 days post-op.”

12. “2 years post op for rhinoplasty and 2 months post op for blepharoplasty and eyebrow lift.”

13. “1ml lip filler, rhinoplasty, liplift”

14. “61 year-old. No regrets”

15. “Very pleased 6 months post lower face and neck lift.”