15 People Discover Cool Things That Will Make You Ponder the Universe

Curiosities
day ago

Unexpected moments are everywhere. Whether you find lost items in surprising spots or have a restroom encounter with a wild bird, having your phone ready to capture these quirky experiences is essential. And if you come across something unexplainable, people on the Internet are always there to help you figure it out.

1. “Vial of liquid I found on the beach.”

  • “Nurse here. While that vial looks standard issue for many, many drugs, my best guess is that this is Humalog R. Insulin, which is a biological substance (hormone) that would rot and start to look like this relatively quickly. It’s supposed to remain refrigerated for long-term storage for this reason.” CrashTestWolf / Reddit

2. “Lightning struck my home gym and left this artifact inside the mirror.”

3. “Black spiderwebs.”

4. “Noticed my pupils are two different sizes.”

5. “I found the exact street that is in my painting.”

6. “This engagement ring I found attached to a statue at the park.”

7. “My Corn on the Cob has a Corn on the Cob.”

8. “Found my sister at the Met.”

9. “My rice pointing upwards after cooking.”

10. “Today I saw the clearest natural expression of the visible light spectrum that I’ve ever seen.”

11. “This GIANT dandelion I found on my walk today.”

12. “I found a baby bunny in my closet.”

13. “Every letter on this sign faded in the sun, except for the letter ’N’.”

14. “A grocery store near me sells both regular KitKat bars and the imported European version.”

15. “This moth I found on my porch. It’s called a rosy maple moth.”

Rare coincidences can seem impossible, like two identical people meeting or matching birthmarks on two lovers. These moments feel miraculous and these 15 people had the luck to witness them.

Preview photo credit Quackicature / Reddit

