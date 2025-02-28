16 Inspirational People Who Can Bring Sunshine to Gloomy Days

“Everyone here waited at least 2 hours, many of them waited even longer because nobody knew where the lines were. While deep in this mass of sweaty, angry people, my youngest daughter (1) had a full-on meltdown, leading to her projectile vomiting on her mother. While I could speak at length on the failings of the airport that led to this inhumane situation, I want to focus on what happened next.

In tears and worried about our daughter’s health, my wife begged me to do something about the situation, so in a last-ditch effort, I ran to the front of the line and begged for someone to let us skip the front. To my surprise, every single person, people who were overheated and angry, told me I could move my family to the front of the line. Complete strangers helped me move all of our luggage and the stroller to the front, allowing us to get our baby girl hydrated and cooled down.

These kind strangers all chose to do the right thing, even at their own expense, and I will be forever grateful to them. They made me smile, but more importantly, they made me hopeful.” © SirDeeeds / Reddit