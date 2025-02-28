16 Inspirational People Who Can Bring Sunshine to Gloomy Days
There is so much negativity around us in the world that if we dwell on it, we can easily lose ourselves. If you want to focus on something, that might be positive thinking and the good things that happen every single day. Positivity is a choice, and one of the most difficult ones. Let's see 16 examples of kindness and happiness that will shine some bright light.
1. “True love.”
2. “This woman was so nervous about flying, so the flight attendant explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her.”
3. "The kindness of strangers saved my family during a horrible experience."
“Everyone here waited at least 2 hours, many of them waited even longer because nobody knew where the lines were. While deep in this mass of sweaty, angry people, my youngest daughter (1) had a full-on meltdown, leading to her projectile vomiting on her mother. While I could speak at length on the failings of the airport that led to this inhumane situation, I want to focus on what happened next.
In tears and worried about our daughter’s health, my wife begged me to do something about the situation, so in a last-ditch effort, I ran to the front of the line and begged for someone to let us skip the front. To my surprise, every single person, people who were overheated and angry, told me I could move my family to the front of the line. Complete strangers helped me move all of our luggage and the stroller to the front, allowing us to get our baby girl hydrated and cooled down.
These kind strangers all chose to do the right thing, even at their own expense, and I will be forever grateful to them. They made me smile, but more importantly, they made me hopeful.” © SirDeeeds / Reddit
4. “Got to see my best friend after almost 9 years apart. The first photo is from Spring of 2015 and the second photo is from October 23, 2024.”
5. “This Officer spent his Sunday building a wheelchair ramp for a woman who’d had hers stolen the day before.”
6. She loves the cake.
7. “Special moment with Rwandan sisters coloring in my tattoos.”
8. "My dad has never had a cat but loves mine when he comes over to my house. He found a kitten crying outside a couple of days ago who prefers sleeping like this. I hope he keeps it."
9. Isn't this the cutest baby elephant?
10. This wall in London invites people to leave a coat they don't need or take one if they need it.
11. "Wife wanted reminder instructions on how long to cook the pasta."
12. “We will cut down the grass when the bees are full.”
13. "Today Grandma turns 107."
14. The pizza hero.
15. "The best friend I've ever had when I was 15, 25 and 30."
16. "He is 97. She is 94. Together they celebrate 76 years of marriage!"
Time goes way too fast, and it makes certain memories feel like a dream. That’s why we should try to take as many pictures as possible to remind ourselves of the older times.