18 Adorable Animals to Put You in a Good Mood

Animals that make us laugh often have quirky behaviors and playful antics that catch us by surprise. From fainting goats to tail-chasing dogs and mischievous monkeys, their unexpected actions can bring instant smiles and joy.

1. "My son has loved my cat since the day he was born. She tolerates that love in a way I never thought possible."

2. “I caught my cat waking up and falling off the wall.”

3. Floor is lava.

4. A man accidentally found a scared kitten under the car. Meet Axel!

5. “My mom sent me a pic of the dog helping Dad fix the car.”

6. Derping as a strategy to get adopted.

7. "Put your shoes back on please."

8. "Dog destroyed bathroom rug, then impersonated the bathroom rug."

9. "Construction workers put High-Visual jacket on black cat so it doesn't get hurt."

10. "Cat got hit by a rattlesnake. My dog copper won’t leave her best friend's side."

11. “He may be small, but he can handle it.”

12. "He first intimidated us and then stole my dad's burger!"

13. “A rescue cat actually named ‘Bro’ (before they knew she was a female) showing my Dad who suffered from Alzheimer’s some unconditional love!”

14. "My friend walked past this house today."

15. "So that's where my socks went."

16. "Philip J Fry sleeps with his face fully in my wife's boot."

17. "Licked the container until she fell asleep."

18. "My new kitten has seen the light of god, and it is milk."