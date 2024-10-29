18 Adorable Animals to Put You in a Good Mood

Animals that make us laugh often have quirky behaviors and playful antics that catch us by surprise. From fainting goats to tail-chasing dogs and mischievous monkeys, their unexpected actions can bring instant smiles and joy.
1. "My son has loved my cat since the day he was born. She tolerates that love in a way I never thought possible."
2. “I caught my cat waking up and falling off the wall.”