50 Best Comedy Movies of All Time That Will Have You Crying With Laughter

According to research, laughing offers various immediate advantages such as boosting oxygen intake, stimulating muscles like the heart and lungs, releasing endorphins, alleviating stress responses, and inducing muscle relaxation.

The compilation of Best Comedy Movies of All Time opens with Superbad. Two high school seniors embark on a mission to live it up before heading off to different colleges. Determined to experience the ultimate party and land girlfriends, they find themselves entangled in a web of unexpected mishaps and uproarious misadventures.

The film follows the journey of Harry and Sally, who meet as college graduates in the late 1970s and develop an unlikely friendship over the years. Despite their initial animosity, they continually bump into each other, eventually realizing that their connection runs deeper than expected. As they navigate the complexities of love, friendship, and timing, they grapple with the age-old question: Can men and women truly be just friends?

Dazed and Confused chronicles the final day of high school in 1976 for a group of Texas teenagers. Amidst parties, hazing rituals, and coming-of-age experiences, the film captures the essence of youth culture, rebellion, and the search for identity in a nostalgic and humorous way.

Coming to America follows Prince Akeem of Zamunda as he travels to America in search of true love and independence. Disguised as a commoner, he works at a fast-food restaurant in Queens, encountering cultural clashes and comedic situations on his quest for romance and self-discovery.

Best in Show is a mockumentary that follows eccentric dog owners as they compete in a prestigious dog show. Fueled by their quirks and obsessions, the contestants navigate absurd challenges and personal dramas, resulting in a hilarious and heartwarming exploration of the bond between humans and their pets.

This is a classic summer camp comedy centered on Tripper Harrison, a mischievous counselor at Camp North Star. Through pranks, camaraderie, and unconventional leadership, Tripper inspires his campers to embrace fun and friendship, culminating in an unforgettable summer filled with laughter, love, and life lessons.

A unique romantic comedy that follows the unconventional relationship between a young, death-obsessed Harold and free-spirited octogenarian Maude. Through their adventures and philosophical discussions, they discover the true meaning of life and love, challenging societal norms along the way.

The Flossy Posse, once inseparable, drifted apart with age. Seeking to revive their bond, Ryan organizes a reunion at the Essence Musical Festival. Amidst laughter and embarrassing antics, the group rediscovers their camaraderie, embracing their wild sides and reinforcing the sisterhood they cherish.

The story about the dysfunctional Hoover family as they embark on a cross-country journey to support young Olive in a beauty pageant. Through hilarious mishaps and heartfelt moments, they learn the true value of family and self-acceptance on their quirky road trip adventure.

After returning from Africa, Cady Heron finds herself thrust into the complexities of American high school life. Initially embraced by the popular clique, the Plastics, she soon discovers their superficiality. Packed with witty one-liners and clever banter, the film offers a comedic ride filled with memorable catchphrases and humorous moments.

The top 40 of Best Comedy Movies of All Time compilation opens Office Space. This film hilariously depicts the mundane lives of office workers at Initech. Disgruntled employee Peter Gibbons rebels against his soul-crushing job with his friends, leading to a series of comedic escapades. The film satirizes corporate culture, resonating with audiences through its relatable humor and memorable characters.

Duck Soup is a classic Marx Brothers comedy where Rufus T. Firefly becomes the leader of Freedonia and creates chaos in diplomatic relations. With rapid-fire jokes and absurd situations, the film satirizes politics, delivering timeless laughs and showcasing the Marx Brothers’ comedic brilliance.

Pitch Perfect follows Beca, a rebellious college freshman who joins an a cappella group, the Barden Bellas. Through fierce competition, friendship, and musical harmony, they strive to win the national championship. Packed with catchy tunes and witty humor, the film delivers an uplifting tale of self-discovery and sisterhood.

This film chronicles the misadventures of charismatic high schooler Ferris Bueller. Determined to seize the day, Ferris concocts an elaborate scheme to skip school with his friends. Through a whirlwind of escapades in Chicago, they learn valuable lessons about life, friendship, and seizing the moment.

Clueless follows Cher Horowitz, a fashionable and popular high school student navigating the ups and downs of adolescence in Beverly Hills. Cher takes a new student, Tai, under her wing, leading to a series of romantic entanglements and hilarious misunderstandings. The film is a witty and charming comedy of manners.

What Women Want centers on Nick Marshall, a chauvinistic advertising executive who gains the ability to hear women’s thoughts after a freak accident. Through this newfound insight, he navigates relationships and learns to understand and respect women, leading to personal growth and romantic complications.

She’s the Man is a hilarious modern twist on Shakespeare’s «Twelfth Night.» Amanda Bynes shines as Viola, who disguises herself as her twin brother to join a soccer team and win over her crush. With its comedic charm and romantic escapades, it’s a fun choice for Valentine’s Day entertainment.

Intouchables follows the unlikely friendship between Philippe, a wealthy quadriplegic, and Driss, his caregiver from the projects. Through their contrasting backgrounds and personalities, they learn from each other, finding joy and meaning in life. The film is a heartwarming and humorous exploration of human connection and resilience.

Annie Hall is a romantic comedy that delves into the relationship between neurotic comedian Alvy Singer and free-spirited Annie Hall. Through flashbacks and witty dialogue, the film explores their love, quirks, and the complexities of modern relationships, capturing both the absurdity and beauty of romance.

Anyone But You follows the tumultuous love story between Sarah and Jack, who constantly find themselves at odds with each other. Despite their differences, they are inexplicably drawn together, navigating comedic misunderstandings and romantic mishaps on their journey to finding true love.

Elizabeth Halsey, a foul-mouthed and unethical middle school teacher, sets her sights on finding a wealthy husband to fund her extravagant lifestyle. Along the way, she employs outrageous schemes and comedic antics, leading to hilarious and unexpected consequences in her pursuit of self-interest.

The Mask follows the misadventures of Stanley Ipkiss, a timid bank clerk who discovers a magical mask that transforms him into a cartoonish and mischievous alter ego. With newfound confidence and powers, he navigates a world of crime and romance in this lively and humorous comic book adaptation.

The Proposal revolves around Margaret Tate, a demanding book editor facing deportation to Canada. In a desperate bid to stay in the United States, she convinces her assistant, Andrew, to marry her. Their fake engagement leads to unexpected romantic entanglements and hilarious family dynamics in this charming romantic comedy.

It’s Complicated follows the story of Jane, a successful bakery owner, who begins an affair with her ex-husband, Jake, who is now married to a younger woman. As they navigate their complicated relationship, hilarity ensues, leading to a series of comedic and heartfelt moments amidst the complexities of love and life.

This story about two incompetent police officers, Schmidt and Jenko, who go undercover as high school students to bust substances trafficking. Amidst their attempts to fit in, they find themselves reliving their teenage years while uncovering unexpected truths about themselves and the high school experience.

Horrible Bosses follows three friends who conspire to murder their abusive bosses. As their ill-conceived plan spirals out of control, they encounter numerous comedic obstacles and unexpected twists. The film humorously explores workplace frustrations and the desire for revenge in a hilarious and irreverent manner.

A married couple, Phil and Claire Foster, embark on a routine date night that takes a chaotic turn. Mistaken for criminals, they navigate through a series of dangerous and hilarious situations in an effort to clear their names and reignite the spark in their marriage.

In Airplane! an ex-pilot with a fear of flying must overcome his phobia to land a passenger jet in distress. Packed with rapid-fire gags, puns, and absurd humor, the film parodies disaster movies while delivering non-stop laughs and memorable one-liners, making it a timeless comedy classic.

Groundhog Day follows cynical weatherman Phil Connors, who finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. As he navigates the repetition, Phil undergoes personal growth and learns to appreciate life, love, and kindness in this beloved comedy classic.

Journalist Andie Anderson bets she can drive a man away in just 10 days. Ben Barry, an advertising executive, simultaneously bets he can make any woman fall in love with him in the same timeframe. Their clash leads to hilarious romantic antics and unexpected feelings.

The top 20 of Best Comedy Movies of All Time compilation opens cult Ghostbusters.



A team of eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. When supernatural forces threaten the city’s safety, they must use their scientific knowledge and quirky gadgets to save the day. Packed with humor and iconic moments, it’s a supernatural comedy classic.

Four Weddings and a Funeral traces the romantic misadventures of charming bachelor Charles as he attends four weddings and one funeral. Along the way, he navigates love, friendship, and life’s unpredictability, culminating in a heartfelt exploration of the complexities of relationships and the search for true love.

Three friends embark on a wild bachelor party in Las Vegas. After a night of debauchery, they wake up with no memory of the previous evening and must retrace their steps to find the missing groom, encountering hilarious and outrageous obstacles along the way.

High school student Olive Penderghast, who fabricates a promiscuous reputation to gain popularity. As her lies spiral out of control, Olive navigates the complexities of teenage life, friendship, and identity, ultimately learning valuable lessons about honesty and self-worth.

Ex-CIA agent Jack Byrnes meets his son-in-law’s eccentric parents, the Fockers. Amidst cultural clashes and parenting debates, Jack’s suspicions about Greg Focker intensify, leading to comedic chaos as the two families collide in a riotous and unforgettable meet-up.

Knocked Up revolves around Ben Stone, a slacker, and Alison Scott, an ambitious career woman, who have a one-night stand resulting in an unplanned pregnancy. As they navigate the challenges of impending parenthood and their vastly different lifestyles, they discover unexpected bonds and comedic situations ensue.

Best friends Liv and Emma, whose lifelong dreams of a perfect wedding clash when their ceremonies are accidentally scheduled on the same day, learn valuable lessons about love, loyalty, and friendship as their friendship is tested by competitive sabotage and escalating wedding chaos.

In the film, Jennifer Lawrence portrays Maddie, a woman in her thirties, who faces the imminent loss of her childhood home. To earn extra income, she agrees to date a socially awkward 19-year-old son of a wealthy couple. Despite unexpected challenges, Maddie perseveres, confronting personal truths along the way in her determined pursuit.

The eccentric animal detective Ace Ventura searches for a missing dolphin mascot. With his unconventional methods and wild antics, he unravels a conspiracy, showcasing his unique talent for solving pet-related mysteries in this outrageous and hilarious comedy.

A quirky and independent teenager named Juno MacGuff unexpectedly becomes pregnant. Navigating the challenges of adolescence and impending motherhood, Juno forms unexpected connections and learns valuable lessons about love, responsibility, and self-discovery in this heartfelt and humorous coming-of-age tale.

The top 10 of Best Comedy Movies of All Time compilation opens with iconic Legally Blonde.



This story is about Elle Woods, a sorority queen who follows her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School to win him back. Initially underestimated for her appearance, Elle proves her worth by excelling academically and advocating for herself and others. With determination, wit, and a touch of pink, she defies stereotypes and discovers her true potential, teaching valuable lessons about self-confidence, empowerment, and staying true to oneself.

A recently deceased couple, Barbara and Adam Maitland, enlist the help of a mischievous spirit named Beetlejuice to scare away the new inhabitants of their home. As chaos ensues, they navigate the afterlife while attempting to reclaim their house from the Deetz family. With its quirky characters, dark humor, and supernatural twists, the film offers a delightfully macabre and comedic exploration of the afterlife.

Jeffrey «The Dude» Lebowski, an easygoing slacker who becomes embroiled in a case of mistaken identity. When thugs confront him believing he’s a millionaire with the same name, The Dude seeks restitution, leading to a series of absurd and hilarious misadventures. With its offbeat characters, intricate plot twists, and witty dialogue, the film is a cult classic that defies genre conventions and delights audiences with its quirky charm.

The Princess Bride is a timeless fairy tale adventure about true love and daring heroics. When Princess Buttercup is kidnapped, her childhood love Westley sets out to rescue her, encountering a colorful cast of characters and obstacles along the way. Filled with humor, romance, and swashbuckling action, the film captivates audiences with its whimsical charm and memorable lines, earning its place as a beloved classic for generations to come.

Kevin McCallister, accidentally left behind by his family during the holidays. Initially reveling in his newfound freedom, Kevin must defend his home from two bumbling burglars. Through clever traps and resourcefulness, Kevin outsmarts the thieves, learning the value of family and independence in the process. Filled with slapstick humor and heartwarming moments, the film has become a beloved holiday classic for audiences of all ages.

A romantic comedy that follows the life of Bridget Jones, a thirty-something single woman in London. Through her diary entries, Bridget navigates the ups and downs of love, career, and self-improvement, all while caught in a love triangle between her charming boss and a childhood acquaintance. Filled with humor, heart, and relatable moments, the film explores the journey of self-discovery and finding happiness in unexpected places.

The adventures of Barbie, a fashion-forward doll who embarks on various escapades across different settings, from glamorous cities to enchanted kingdoms. With her diverse group of friends and endless creativity, Barbie learns important life lessons and empowers viewers to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a whimsical tale set in the fictional European country of Zubrowka. It follows the adventures of Gustave H., a legendary concierge, and his loyal lobby boy, Zero, as they become embroiled in a series of escapades involving a priceless painting, a wealthy family, and a murder mystery. With its quirky characters, lavish visuals, and fast-paced plot, the film offers a delightful blend of comedy, adventure, and nostalgia.

Some Like It Hot is a classic comedy that follows two musicians who witness a mafia hit and disguise themselves as women to join an all-female band. As they navigate romantic entanglements and comedic misunderstandings, hilarity ensues. With its sharp wit, memorable performances, and iconic moments, the film remains a timeless masterpiece that continues to delight audiences with its blend of humor and romance.

The leader of our compilation Best Comedy Movies of All Time becomes Monty Python and the Holy Grail. A comedic retelling of the Arthurian legend. King Arthur and his knights embark on a quest for the Holy Grail, encountering absurd challenges and bizarre characters along the way. Through its surreal humor, witty dialogue, and iconic scenes, the film lampoons traditional storytelling and satirizes various aspects of medieval life, cementing its status as a cult classic and enduring source of laughter for generations.