A Random Guy Tried to Deceive Me, but I Was Way Too Smart for That

Yesterday, the driver of a car next to me started waving frantically in my direction and tried to get in front of me. I ignored him, only for him to be next to me again 2 minutes later, making "wind down the window" motions.

I said, "What's up?" He said, "Don't go on the highway, all your tires are close to flat!" A quick check on the tire pressure display shows me my tires are perfectly inflated. I said, "Sorry, bud, I think you're mistaken."

Window up, we continue. He tries to get in front of me again, we pull away.