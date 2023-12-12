Adele Finally CONFIRMS She’s Married Rich Paul

Adele has been making headlines recently, as rumors have been swirling that she secretly married her boyfriend, Rich Paul. These rumors gained more credibility when two audience members claimed that Adele confirmed her marriage during a comedy show attended by the singer.

She said “I did”.



According to the reports, Adele responded to a question from the host, Alan Carr, about recent marriages by shouting, “I did!”. This spontaneous moment was captured by two fans who shared the details with the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.

Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship timeline

Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride, with ups and downs since they first met at a party years ago. In 2021, they sparked a romance, two years after Adele filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son. Their relationship has been described as a whirlwind, with Adele feeling a sense of safety and comfort in the partnership. Over the years, they have been spotted together at various events, including basketball games and Adele’s Las Vegas residency shows.

This is not the first time Adele hints at her marriage with Paul.

This isn’t the first time Adele has seemingly confirmed her marriage to Rich Paul. In September, she referred to him as her “husband” while interacting with a fan at one of her Las Vegas residency shows. When a fan asked if she was married, Adele jokingly responded, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone”. Despite these confirmations, Adele’s official representatives have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Adele’s alleged confirmation of her marriage to Rich Paul has sparked excitement and intrigue among fans. While the couple has faced challenges and setbacks in their relationship, they seem to be stronger than ever, and their love continues to shine through. As they celebrate their union, fans can’t help but wonder what the future holds for this beloved celebrity couple.