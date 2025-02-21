Blake Lively Makes a Dazzling Appearance, but People Notice a Peculiar Detail
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently stole the spotlight with a stunning public appearance. The ever-charming couple radiated love, as always, while Lively captivated onlookers in a breathtaking dress. However, fans quickly noticed an unexpected detail about her look—sparking a wave of buzz and speculation online.
After months of keeping a low profile, Blake Lively made a dazzling return to the spotlight at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special in New York this past Sunday. Accompanied by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the beloved couple was among the many A-listers who attended the star-studded event.
While Reynolds recently stepped into the limelight at the National Board of Review Awards to present a prize to Wicked, Lively has largely stayed out of the public eye—making her comeback all the more exciting for fans.
While the actress looked absolutely stunning, fans quickly noticed an unexpected detail about her appearance. "She’s not wearing a wedding ring," one user pointed out. "No wedding ring," another agreed.
Speculation quickly followed, with some wondering if Lively might be pregnant. "Is that a baby bump?" one follower asked.
Amid the buzz, many fans flooded the comments with love and admiration, calling the pair "a gorgeous couple" and "my favorite couple!"
The actress and mother of four has often been the subject of pregnancy speculation. At many of her public appearances, fans have closely analyzed her look, eager to spot any signs of a possible pregnancy. After carefully examining photos and videos from her latest appearance, many began speculating once again that she might be expecting.
The couple, who are raising four children, have hinted that they might not be done expanding their family. In July 2024, Reynolds playfully suggested that more kids could be in their future, saying, “The more, the merrier. As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”
Lively has also opened up about how motherhood has changed her life, describing it as becoming "more intimate" and sharing how she balances her children's needs with her busy schedule. "Sitting around with them doing chicken dances while I have a very serious conversation with you is probably the most accurate portrait of me possible," she said.
