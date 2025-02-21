Blake Lively Makes a Dazzling Appearance, but People Notice a Peculiar Detail

The couple, who are raising four children, have hinted that they might not be done expanding their family. In July 2024, Reynolds playfully suggested that more kids could be in their future, saying, “The more, the merrier. As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

Lively has also opened up about how motherhood has changed her life, describing it as becoming "more intimate" and sharing how she balances her children's needs with her busy schedule. "Sitting around with them doing chicken dances while I have a very serious conversation with you is probably the most accurate portrait of me possible," she said.