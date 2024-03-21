Bradley Cooper Always Takes a Special Date With Him to the Red Carpet, and She’s Not His GF

Bradley Cooper usually keeps his love life pretty private. After splitting from Irina Shayk, we’ve been seeing him out and about with his current girlfriend, top model Gigi Hadid. But when it comes to big events like the Oscars, he usually flies solo. However, there have been a few times he’s shown up with a date, and it’s always been with the most important woman in his life.

Bradley Cooper hit the 2024 Oscars red carpet with his mom, Gloria Campano.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

Bradley continues to melt hearts with his adorable tradition of bringing his mom with him to the Oscars. The 49-year-old heartthrob strutted down the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards with his mom, Gloria Campano, by his side. This was a big night for Cooper, who was up for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Netflix’s Maestro. Had he clinched the award, it would have marked his maiden triumph at the Oscars, a crowning achievement in his illustrious career. The actor’s choice of date for such prestigious occasions has become somewhat of a hallmark, reflecting his deep-rooted family values amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Speculation initially buzzed about Cooper possibly bringing his current girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, to the event, but that chatter fizzled out when it was revealed she wouldn’t be attending. Instead, reports surfaced saying she opted to spend time with her daughter, Khai Malik.

Back in 2022, he brought his mother as his date to the show.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

Bringing his mother, Gloria Campano, as his date once again, Cooper’s affection and devotion to his family were on full display. His last Oscar appearance came in 2022 when he also brought his mother as his date to the award show. This time, at the 2024 Academy Awards, to make sure they matched their outfits for the big night, Cooper rocked a sharp black suit while Campano stunned in a floor-length black dress and a matching jacket. Back in 2022, they made a very similar matching outfit choice. Dressed in a sleek black Gucci tuxedo, Cooper exuded elegance as he arrived at the prestigious event. His mother, Compano, complemented his attire perfectly in a floor-length black dress paired with a silver sequined blazer. Opting for comfort, she wore black flats and accessorized with stylish blue-tinted sunglasses. Their bond was palpable as they embraced and posed for photographs, capturing the essence of a loving mother-son relationship.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

The star has a deep connection with his mom — they actually live together.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

In 2011, Bradley Cooper made a significant life change for himself. He returned to his childhood home to be there for his father who was battling lung cancer. Tragically, his father’s passing deeply impacted his mother, leaving her devastated. In the wake of this loss, Cooper recognized the importance of family and invited his mother to live with him in Los Angeles. Since then, they’ve shared a home, with Bradley taking on the role of caregiver for his mother. In a candid interview in 2013, the actor opened up about the profound effect his father’s death had on their tight-knit family, likening it to an earthquake whose aftershocks continued to affect them. Despite the challenges that come with living together, Cooper emphasized the closeness of their bond, stating that they live in the same home, with his mother just a room away.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

«I’m with my daughter, my mother, and my 2 dogs, and we have not left the house,» Cooper shared in an interview back in 2020. «My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house.»

His mom is the only «woman» he has taken to a red carpet event with him.

, © Image Press Agency / Alamy Stock Photo Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

The actor, back in December 2023, took a special date to the red carpet for the premiere of his new film, Maestro. But Cooper didn’t just bring his usual date; instead, he showed up with his adorable 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. Amidst the flashing cameras and buzzing reporters, Cooper’s face lit up with joy as he held his daughter’s hand for photos. Lea rocked a cute Dolce & Gabbana leopard print dress with shiny gold flats and a bright red purse, while her dad looked sharp in a dark blue suit. This was Lea’s first time strutting down the red carpet, and she stole the spotlight. With her dad’s charm and her sweet smile, she won over everyone watching. And as for family resemblance — Lea was like a mini version of Bradley Cooper, melting hearts left and right.

Bradley Cooper bringing his mom to this special event proves what an awesome son he is, in addition to being a great actor. Plus, he’s an amazing dad to his daughter, especially as he navigates the single-dad life after splitting from his ex, Irina Shayk.