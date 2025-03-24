Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Emotional Anniversary Photo, Fans React
Last week was extra special for Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma. Bruce turned 70 on March 19, and his family (Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and their daughters) shared sweet photos and birthday wishes. Just a few days, he and Emma were celebrating 16 years of marriage. She marked the occasion with a heartwarming throwback photo of them hugging and smiling at each other. So much love all around.
The photo quickly went viral.
Emma wrote in the caption: "Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime. We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless." She continued: "I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him—and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love."
Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which has recently left him non-verbal. After nearly 40 years in Hollywood, starring in iconic films like Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, and The Sixth Sense, he has since retired from acting.
The photo received more than 170,000 likes.
Emma’s anniversary post came just days after she encouraged fans to send Bruce as much love as possible on his milestone birthday. She expressed how much his supporters mean to him and how deeply he feels their love, sharing her gratitude for the way they continue to rally around him.
Emma is also a loving stepmom to Bruce’s three oldest daughters—Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. On his 70th birthday, the sisters took to Instagram to celebrate him, with Tallulah calling him her "favorite guy" and expressing her love for their family.
Demi also honored Bruce with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a collection of family photos and a sweet message of love and appreciation.
Love will win.
Bruce’s family first announced his retirement in 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, later revealing in 2023 that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia. Since then, he has largely stayed out of the spotlight, while Emma has taken on the role of his caregiver, often sharing updates with his fans.
Earlier this year, Emma posted a touching tribute for Valentine’s Day, sharing a sweet throwback photo with Bruce and a message about their love and laughter.