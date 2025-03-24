Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Emotional Anniversary Photo, Fans React

Emma is also a loving stepmom to Bruce’s three oldest daughters—Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31—whom he shares with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. On his 70th birthday, the sisters took to Instagram to celebrate him, with Tallulah calling him her "favorite guy" and expressing her love for their family.

Demi also honored Bruce with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a collection of family photos and a sweet message of love and appreciation.