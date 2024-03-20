Christie Brinkley Diagnosed With Heartbreaking Condition at 70, Shares Tragic Update

Supermodel Christie Brinkley disclosed her recent health ordeal in a candid post. At 70 years old, she revealed she underwent a procedure following a casual doctor’s visit that that led to her being diagnosed with a serious condition.

A chance encounter that proved miraculous.

Brinkley wasn’t at the doctor’s office for herself, but for her daughter. However, a small concern caught the doctor’s attention. «The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass... it wasn’t my appointment, so I wasn’t going to say anything, but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation,» she recounted. The doctor acted swiftly, performing a biopsy on the spot, which led to her diagnosis of skin cancer.

Brinkley expressed relief in her post, saying, «The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early.» She praised her medical team for their expert care, likening their skill to that of high-fashion tailors, «And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior...»

She’s ready to make lifestyle changes and urges her fans to do the same.