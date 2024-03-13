Cillian Murphy Is Rumored to Be the Next James Bond, but People Are Disappointed

A replacement for Daniel Craig as James Bond has been tough to find, but a new star has joined the race and is a strong contender. It’s none other than Cillian Murphy, who became Hollywood’s most desired man after his Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer. However, many disagree that he’d be a good choice to play the renowned character and here’s why.

As per The Sun, Cillian’s portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer has grabbed the attention of Bond executives, who are actively seeking Daniel’s successor. An insider mentioned that «Cillian is the toast of Hollywood right now, and this would be the ultimate role.» But it wouldn’t just be a plus for the actor. The same source says it could benefit the franchise as well. «This is a way to elevate the Bond franchise with an actor who is at the very top of his game.»

But, although James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has been closely monitoring Cillian for the past year, there is still some time for a decision as production on the 26th Bond movie is not expected to start until late 2025. There’s no lack of support from Cillian’s co-star, Clay Bunker, who is publicly rooting for the Irish actor to take on the role of 007. «He would fare beau­tifully. It’s funny because Cillian is the nicest human, but he has that dark side and there’s a darkness to Bond,» he said. «We forget that sometimes Bond is like the character [Ian] Fleming created — a pretty dark character. He just happens to be on the side that we call good. Cillian has that ability to tap into that.»

Unfortunately, not everyone online agrees with Bunker. Some users have expressed their disappointment in the fact that Cillian is even running for the part. «He’s almost 50! You need someone young who will be able to last through multiple movies. Someone like Jacob Elordi,» one person commented. And others share the same sentiment, adding, «I like him, and he’s a great actor, but he is not Bond by any stretch of the imagination.» Still, there are fans who would be thrilled to see it happen. «I think he’d be perfect. Bond is a cold, calculating spy, actually. If Cillian decided to take on the role, he would give an exceptional performance, as always,» someone wrote.

