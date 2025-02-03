Doctor Warns About a Common Headache That May Affect People Over 50 as Migraines Decline

A doctor has described a headache that should never be ignored, as it could signal a brain tumor, aneurysm, or infection. Dr. Baibing Chen, a neurologist known as Dr. Bing on social media, explained that while most headaches are harmless, there are certain red flags to watch for.

CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

In a TikTok, Dr. Bing warned these signs are serious for those over 50 as brain diseases increase with age.

One of the most concerning types of headaches is a thunderclap. “This is a headache that reaches 10 out of 10 pain within a minute and people usually describe it as the worst headache of their lives,” Dr. Bing explained. “The most important thing to rule out here is subarachnoid hemorrhage usually caused by a ruptured aneurysm, but there can be other causes as well,” he added.

Dr. Bing explains that certain types of headaches could be linked to things like temporary narrowing of brain blood vessels or a blood clot in the brain. He also points out that as we get older, migraines become less common, and more serious issues like brain tumors or infections might need to be checked out by a doctor.

For people over 50, any new symptoms with a headache, like changes in vision, scalp tenderness, or pain when chewing, should be taken seriously. If you notice anything unusual, it’s always best to see a doctor, even if it’s just a small concern.

Bonus: 3 things that might trigger your headaches.

Bad posture can cause tension in your upper back, shoulders, and neck, leading to headaches, usually at the base of your skull, but sometimes spreading to your forehead. If you skip a meal and go too long without eating, your blood sugar can drop, triggering hormones that cause your blood vessels to tighten, possibly leading to a hunger headache or even a migraine. Cold weather can also trigger headaches, especially with drops in barometric pressure, which can cause ear or sinus pain. If the air is dry, it might dry out your sinus membranes, causing even more pain, and it can worsen migraines. People with fibromyalgia are more likely to experience headaches due to weather changes.