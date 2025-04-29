"Doesn't Even Look Like Himself," Keanu Reeves Looks Unrecognizable With His New Transformation

Known for his neatly trimmed short beard, Reeves surprised fans by opting for a much longer, fuller beard this spring. The change, while subtle, gave the actor a slightly more rugged and mature appearance, adding to his already iconic persona.

Fans online were quick to comment on the new style.

"Mr Keanu you don't even look like yourself, tired and exhausted, but are you okay?" one Internet user noticed.

"Keanu, get rid of the beard," another user wrote.

"Why does his beard look fake?"

Despite some critical remarks about his longer beard, Keanu Reeves sparked an overwhelmingly positive reaction online. Many fans were quick to defend the actor, emphasizing that his appearance is secondary to the qualities that truly define him.