"Doesn't Even Look Like Himself," Keanu Reeves Looks Unrecognizable With His New Transformation
Keanu Reeves has been turning heads this year with both his public appearances and a noticeable change to his signature style.
A special moment at the VES Awards
In February 2025, Reeves appeared at the Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards, presenting the prestigious VES Award for Creative Excellence to Shōgun actor and producer Hiroyuki Sanada. Known for his multiple Emmy wins and commanding performances, Sanada was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
The ceremony was filled with heartfelt moments, but Sanada’s down-to-earth acceptance speech charmed the audience even more. "Y’all do some amazing here," he joked.
A rare public outing with Alexandra Grant
Fast-forward to April 2025, and Keanu Reeves was spotted making a rare public appearance with longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The couple, known for keeping their relationship largely private, were seen enjoying an evening at a restaurant.
However, it wasn’t just their affectionate outing that had people talking—Keanu’s look had evolved too.
A noticeable style shift
Known for his neatly trimmed short beard, Reeves surprised fans by opting for a much longer, fuller beard this spring. The change, while subtle, gave the actor a slightly more rugged and mature appearance, adding to his already iconic persona.
Fans online were quick to comment on the new style.
"Mr Keanu you don't even look like yourself, tired and exhausted, but are you okay?" one Internet user noticed.
"Keanu, get rid of the beard," another user wrote.
"Why does his beard look fake?"
Despite some critical remarks about his longer beard, Keanu Reeves sparked an overwhelmingly positive reaction online. Many fans were quick to defend the actor, emphasizing that his appearance is secondary to the qualities that truly define him.
Keanu Reeves continues to prove that true admiration goes beyond looks. With his kindness, humility, and genuine spirit, he remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars—showing that real greatness is timeless.