«Daddy’s Girl» Goldie Hawn Reveals the Final Words Her Father Shared Before His Passing

Goldie Hawn recently shared a touching memory of her late father, Edward Rutledge Hawn, during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast. The Oscar winner fondly remembered her strong bond with her dad, describing herself as a «daddy’s girl» and emphasizing how he always held a special place in her heart.

Goldie Hawn reflected on the special bond between fathers and daughters, describing it as «the first love we have in our life.»

Goldie fondly recalled her childhood admiration for her father, a musician, and how their relationship evolved into a deep friendship over the years. Before his passing in 1982 at the age of 73, Edward Rutledge Hawn left his daughter with a poignant message.

He asked her, «When are you going to direct, Goldie?» This simple yet powerful question demonstrated his unconditional support and encouragement for her dreams. Goldie’s father’s words stayed with her, eventually inspiring her to pursue directing.

In the photo below, you’ll see Goldie with her father.

When Goldie was in her mid-thirties, her father reached out to her with a heartfelt message. He conveyed his immense pride in her accomplishments, emphasizing that what she had achieved by that age surpassed what many people had accomplished in a lifetime.

His words carried a profound significance for Goldie, shaping her perspective on her achievements and the value of personal validation. She reflected on the depth of such intimate moments, recognizing them as pivotal in shaping her identity and sense of fulfillment, far beyond the recognition of external accolades and awards.

«Daddy and I were best friends,» the actress also mentioned.

«There’s a lot of awards you get, and they’re wonderful, but these are memories. These are things that shape you,» Goldie explained. During an interview with Variety last year, Goldie spoke about the importance of family values and setting an example for future generations.

Echoing lessons from her father, she emphasized the importance of hard work, compassion, and staying grounded. As a grandmother and mother of three, Goldie aims to pass these values on to her children and grandchildren, while also recognizing the need for them to navigate their own paths.

This dedication to instilling resilience and self-reliance underscores Goldie’s commitment to fostering strong familial bonds and empowering the next generation. The father-daughter bond is incredibly special, filled with love, trust, and guidance. Fathers mentor their daughters, providing wisdom and support through life’s ups and downs. Daughters find comfort and strength in their fathers’ care and understanding. Together, they create a lasting connection that enriches both of their lives.