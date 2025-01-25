A Video of a Stray Dog Bringing Her Sick Puppy to the Vet Went Viral, and We Can't Hold Back Our Tears

A stray dog, later named "Mom" by caring veterinarians, left everyone at a clinic in Turkey amazed when she brought her critically ill newborn puppy to their doorstep.

Captured on security cameras, the touching moment showed the mother dog walking through the rainy streets of Istanbul’s Beylikduzu neighborhood on January 13. With her tiny puppy in her mouth, she approached the clinic’s front door, seeking help. Emir, a vet technician at the Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary Clinic, noticed the mother dog waiting outside. Without hesitation, he opened the door and carefully took the puppy from her. At first glance, the tiny male pup appeared lifeless.

"My friend Emir notices there is a dog waiting outside the door," explained veterinarian Baturalp Dogan. "He opens it immediately and looks. At first, he can't understand the situation because it is very strange. A dog comes with a puppy in its mouth and drops the puppy on the ground. It is not possible to understand at first whether the puppy is alive or not." The little pup felt cold as ice. They believed the puppy might be gone, but as Emir listened with a stethoscope, he caught a faint heartbeat.

"When I checked it with a needle, we noticed a very slow heartbeat," Dogan shared. "That's why I said, 'It's a hope, maybe he'll live,' and we started the fight." The team quickly got to work, giving the puppy an adrenaline shot and warming him with a hair dryer. All the while, the devoted mother dog stood close, watching intently over the counter as they worked on her baby. Their efforts paid off — the little puppy survived. The clinic also discovered that earlier that day, someone from the neighborhood had brought in another of Mom’s puppies, also a male. These two were the only surviving members of her litter of six.

"They are doing very well right now, they are in good health," Dogan said about the mother dog and her two puppies. "They are getting better day by day. Of course, this is a process... we will see as the days go by, but I think they will get better." The story has touched the hearts of many on social media, with people sharing their hope that Mom and her puppies will find a loving home.