How Outlander Cast Looks Like in Real Life

Many people wish to escape their present and explore different eras, often idealizing simpler times. Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s most popular series of books, Outlander joined the small TV screens back in 2014. The show, known for its captivating storyline and the chemistry of its talented cast, quickly became a fan favorite. Aside from the combination of the 18th and 20th centuries, let’s take a look at what the Outlander cast looks like in reality. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

1. Jamie Fraser

James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser, known as Jamie, is a prominent character in the Outlander series. Born into the Scottish Highlands at Lallybroch, Jamie’s early life was marked by family tragedies. Raised to be the future Laird of Lallybroch, he underwent training in swordsmanship under his left-handed uncle Dougal MacKenzie. The turning point in Jamie’s life occurred when he met Claire Beauchamp, a time traveler from 1946. Their journey together involved marriage, conflicts with English soldiers, and a daring escape to France. The couple’s attempts to alter the course of history led them back to Scotland, where Jamie became a key figure in the Jacobite rebellion. Claire, with her medical knowledge, played a crucial role in Jamie’s recovery from physical and emotional trauma. Their deep bond sustained them through challenges, including Claire’s unexpected return to her time. Separated for two decades, Jamie and Claire reunited in 1766. The enduring love between Jamie and Claire, spanning time and adversity, remains a central theme in the Outlander narrative, captivating readers and viewers alike with its rich historical backdrop and complex characters. Sam Heughan, acclaimed for his role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, has won the People’s Choice Award and the Saturn Award. Throughout his career, Heughan has engaged in various TV dramas, theater productions, and films such as The Spy Who Dumped Me, Bloodshot, When the Starlight Ends, and Love Again.



Heughan served as the first Global Brand Ambassador for Barbour since 2016, releasing collections co-designed by him. As of now, he is unmarried and has no children. When asked about romance on The Drew Barrymore Show in August 2022, he mentioned being “open to something.”

2. Claire Fraser

Caitríona Mary Balfe breathed life into Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser. Claire was a nurse and time traveler who accidentally traveled from the 20th century to the 18th century where she met and married Jamie Fraser, a Scottish warrior. Claire’s early life in the 20th century involved traveling with her archaeologist uncle. She met her first husband, Frank Randall, during World War II, and they later went on a second honeymoon to Scotland. In the 18th century, Claire faces challenges, including capture by the MacKenzies, a forced marriage to Jamie, and encounters with historical figures. Despite attempts to return to her original time, she chooses to stay with Jamie. They face trials, including Jamie’s imprisonment, a miscarriage, and participation in the Jacobite rebellion. Claire eventually returns to the 20th century, revealing her time-traveling experience to her daughter, Brianna. After two decades apart, Claire discovers Jamie may have survived the Battle of Culloden. Frank, Claire’s first husband, knew about her time-traveling but struggled with the truth. Claire’s life becomes entwined with both Jamie and Frank, leading to a complex and emotional journey. Before acting, Balfe had a successful modeling career, working with top fashion brands. She transitioned to acting in 2013 and has received critical acclaim for her performance in Outlander. Balfe’s achievements include winning Saturn Awards and a Scottish BAFTA, along with nominations for Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has also appeared in films like Money Monster, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Ford v Ferrari, and Belfast. Balfe will star in the upcoming film The Amateur. She is married to her long-time partner Anthony “Tony” McGill, with whom she shares a son.

3. Roger Wakefield

Roger Wakefield MacKenzie lost his birth parents and was adopted by Reverend Reginald Wakefield, his great-uncle. By 1968, he was a young Oxford professor. Roger’s childhood in Inverness involved typical rebellions. Later, he learned about the mysterious circumstances of his father’s disappearance and potential ties to accidental time travel. Roger’s ability to time travel through stone circles is hereditary, linked to his ancestress Geillis Duncan, whose illegitimate son became his grandfather, William Buccleigh MacKenzie. Roger’s life takes a significant turn when Dr. Claire Randall and her daughter, Brianna, show up at his door with a research project related to Highlanders during the Jacobite Rising of 1745. In an aim to help them, he falls in love with Briana. Claire’s return to the past made things complicated for Briana and Roger. After months without hearing from her, he discovers she went through the stones at Craigh na Dun to warn her parents about a troubling event in 1776. Roger follows her into the past and finds her. Richard Rankin initially studied IT at Glasgow Caledonian University but switched to acting after being noticed by a film producer. He began his career in 2006 with the Scottish video game show VideoGaiden. Rankin appeared in various TV programs and sketch comedy series Burnistoun. He played Army Captain Thomas Gillan in The Crimson Field and Detective Inspector Luke Nelson in Silent Witness. His role as Roger Wakefield in Outlander, starting in 2016, brought him recognition. Rankin also appeared in series like Thirteen, The Replacement, The Last Kingdom, and The Tragedy of Macbeth. Rankin is also a passionate photographer alongside his acting career.

4. Brianna Randall Fraser

5. Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser loved Jamie’s mom, Ellen, and pledged to serve Jamie for life, despite her marrying Brian Fraser. He vowed to protect Jamie, accompanying him to Scotland and staying by his side, even facing doom together at Culloden. Jamie’s godfather was portrayed by Duncan Lacroix. He quietly helps Jamie clear his name, and Claire trusts him the most for Jamie’s safety. If someone hurts those he cares about, Murtagh is ready to seek revenge. Duncan Lacroix gained his fame through this series, but aside he has taken roles in other projects such as Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Sisters Brothers, and Outlaw King.

6. Young Ian Murray

Young Ian, played by John Bell, sought adventure with his Uncle Jamie. In a trip with the Frasers, he was captured by pirates. Meeting Brianna brought joy to him, and he always helped to protect her. Joining Jamie and Claire to rescue Roger, Ian befriended a girl named Wakyo’teyehsnonhsa and chose to stay with the Mohawk. Bell began his career with Doctor Who in 2007 and became known for roles like Toby Coleman in Tracy Beaker Returns. He gained attention in 2011 with Hattie and was recognized as a rising British star. Bell played roles in films like Wrath of the Titans and Battleship, and had significant parts in The Hobbit series. Bell is openly gay and he promotes acceptance in the industry.

7. Fergus Claudel Fraser

8. Marsali MacKimmie Fraser

9. Frank Randall / Black Jack Randal

Tobias Menzies had a pretty interesting role, portraying two completely different characters. Frank Randall, a 20th-century historian married to Claire Beauchamp Randall, and Jack Randall, who is Frank’s ancestor from the 18th century. While in Inverness, Frank becomes intrigued by his ancestor’s history and encounters a man he believes is a ghost. Claire discovers a circle of standing stones called Craigh na Dun, and Frank suggests she explore it the next day, curious about the local witches’ ritual. Claire disappears during her visit to the stones, unbeknownst to Frank, as she travels back in time to 1743. Devastated by his wife’s disappearance, he tries everything to look for her. After Claire comes back to the future, they have a daughter Brianna Randall, who is not biologically Frank’s, but Jamie’s. Jonathan Randall, known as “Black Jack,” was a soldier in 1745 in England involved in quashing the Jacobite Rising. Financed by the Duke of Sandringham, he married Mary Hawkins, and they had a son named Denys. Described as a leader who instills fear, Jack Randall played a big role in history. Menzies began his TV career in 1998 with BBC’s Casualty and later appeared in various shows such as Rome and Game of Thrones. In 2018, he portrayed Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown. Menzies has also been active in films, with notable roles in Atonement, Finding Neverland, and Hysteria. His extensive career includes work in theater and voice-over, showcasing his versatile talent.

10. Lizzie Wemyss

Lizzie Wemyss accompanies Brianna Fraser to America as a handmaid and bondservant, settling on Fraser’s Ridge after sailing from Inverness. During the voyage, Lizzie contracts malaria, causing Brianna concern. In Wilmington, Lizzie mistakenly believes Roger MacKenzie assaulted Brianna, leading to a misunderstanding. When the truth is revealed, Lizzie feels remorseful and tries to make amends to Roger after his ordeal with the Mohawk. Caitlin O’Ryan doesn’t have a big career in acting. She is only known for her role as Lizzie Wemyss in Outlander and Beth from Barred.

11. Dougal MacKenzie

12. Jenny Fraser Murray

Laura Donnelly excelled as Jenny Fraser Murray, the second child of Brian and Ellen Fraser. Raised with her brothers William and James in the Scottish Highlands, Jenny, the only daughter, took on the role of “woman of the house” after her mother’s death at the age of 10. This experience shaped her into a capable and stubborn yet fiercely loyal woman. Jenny married Ian Murray, and together they have seven children. Donnelly debuted in 2005 in Channel 4’s Sugar Rush and is known for roles in Outlander and Britannia. Donnelly played Sarah Kay in The Fall in 2013. In 2018, she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for The Ferryman and was Tony-nominated for the same role on Broadway in 2019. She portrayed Amalia True in HBO’s The Nevers. Donnelly lives in London with her partner Jez Butterworth and their two daughters.

13. Geillis Duncan

14. Jocasta Cameron

Doyle Kennedy joined the Outlander cast as Jocasta Cameron Innes, who was the youngest sister of Ellen, Colum, and Dougal MacKenzie. She grew up at Castle Leoch and was a skilled artist, but gradually lost her sight. Jamie discovered his aunt, Jocasta, in his late forties upon moving to North Carolina. Doyle Kennedy’s journey began with her singing at her parents’ party at 13. Despite her initial focus on political science and business, she transitioned into acting after her music career. Notably, she starred in The Commitments and gained acclaim for roles in The Tudors, Orphan Black, Outlander, and The Wheel of Time. Outside of acting, she is an accomplished singer and is happily married to musician Kieran Kennedy, with whom she shares four sons.

15. Lord John Grey

Lord John Grey portrayed by David Berry was an English soldier and diplomat who first encountered Jamie Fraser at sixteen before the Battle of Prestonpans. They cross paths again when Lord John becomes the governor of Ardsmuir, a Scottish prison. Despite developing a rapport through discussions of literature and chess, Grey’s feelings for Jamie become more than friendship. Over the years, Grey has supported Jamie in various ways, including helping find Roger Wakefield. Talented in both singing and the violin, he also managed to earn a B.A. in Political Sciences and Cultural Studies. Later in his life, he pursued a Master’s in Media Practice, but he chose to leave a media career and follow his true passion for the performing arts. Berry’s career started with a guest role in Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and had a ten-episode stint on Home and Away. He starred in the TV horror film Progeny in 2013 and joined the main cast of A Place To Call Home as James Bligh. Berry joined the cast of Outlander in 2017 as Lord John Grey. In 2020, he co-hosted the Outlander podcast Outcasts with Tim Downie. Berry is married to Kristina Tesic and they have a son.