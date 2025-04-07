I Only Wanted to Help My Pregnant DIL, but I Feel I've Overstepped

My daughter-in-law is pregnant, and I wanted to make things easier for her. So when I saw her cooking, I stepped in with a few tips. I’ve been cooking for decades, and my son practically grew up on my meals, so I thought I was offering helpful guidance.

I brought my own spices, adjusted the stove temperature, and told her the ‘right’ way to simmer the sauce. I thought I was just giving advice, but suddenly, she snapped. ‘Enough! I can do this myself!’ she yelled. I felt awful and quietly left the kitchen, but I didn’t think it was that big of a deal.