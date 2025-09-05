I Refuse to Change My Style Just So My Husband Stays Attracted to Me

Dear Bright Side,



I always wear black. It’s my happy color. After over 15 years of marriage, he decided to demand that I dress like “other women” or in more “girly” colors. I ignored him, until he got distant. One night, I walked in and I saw him holding his phone, he was whispering into his phone, “Yes, these clothes are lovely, thank you Janice (his sister).”



On the bed were clothes I’d never seen before. He had been secretly asking her for help choosing outfits he thought would “fix” me. I told him I’m not wearing any of that, and he burst out saying, “Your style is too depressing!” So, I left the house and told my mom. She told me, “You know, he’s got a point. Maybe you should experiment with colors.”



It didn’t end there. I also got a call from my sister, my MIL, my SIL, everyone. They were telling me the same thing. I felt so ganged up on and pressured into being someone I’m not. How should I deal with this situation?