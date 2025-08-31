I Refused to Babysit My DIL’s Kids — Unless She Follows My 2 Rules

I wanted to say yes, but I laid down some rules:

I’ll babysit only when a nanny is also present because I’m too old to watch the kids alone. She has to pay me for my time, because I’m not a free nanny.

She can choose either option, but she was upset and said, “Then what’s the point? Can’t you just be their grandma?!”

Now I feel torn. Am I being heartless? Or just finally setting boundaries I should’ve set long ago? I love my grandkids, but I don’t want to feel used.