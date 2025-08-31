Next time. if she asks you that again, ask her back, "Can't you just be a considerate dil?" How dare she, after all you've done for them
I Refused to Babysit My DIL’s Kids — Unless She Follows My 2 Rules
A grandma shares the shocking moment she drew the line with her son’s family. After months of nonstop babysitting, she finally set rules, and her daughter-in-law was not happy. Read her story to see how it all unfolded.
The letter.
Hey Bright Side,
I’ve been helping my son and daughter-in-law with their two young kids for months. And I mean really helping (daily babysitting, school pickups, bedtime routines, even sleeping over at their place so she could rest).
At first, I didn’t mind. I love my grandkids. But slowly, things changed. She stopped asking me to help and just expected me to show up. I’d get a text like, “See you at 7 a.m.” No, please, no thank you. That’s when I realized I have a life too. I’m not their live-in nanny.
So she decided to speak up.
I told my DIL, “If you want me to babysit regularly, I’ll need to be paid.” She rolled her eyes and said, “You’re their grandma. Don’t be dramatic.” I sent a modest bill anyway. The next day, she sent me a bill for groceries, highlighting everything I’d eaten while babysitting. That’s when I called my son.
He sided with his wife. “Mom, I get that you’re tired, but you’re talking about your grandkids. Don’t be so harsh.” I felt blindsided. “Yes, and I love them,” I said, “but I can’t keep giving up my time and energy with no boundaries. I’m burnt out.” The call ended awkwardly.
For a few weeks, she didn’t offer to babysit.
I needed space, and honestly, I hoped they’d see how much I’d been doing. Then one morning, my DIL showed up with the kids, looking stressed. “I need to get to a doctor’s appointment. Can you help? Just for a few hours.”
I wanted to say yes, but I laid down some rules:
- I’ll babysit only when a nanny is also present because I’m too old to watch the kids alone.
- She has to pay me for my time, because I’m not a free nanny.
She can choose either option, but she was upset and said, “Then what’s the point? Can’t you just be their grandma?!”
Now I feel torn. Am I being heartless? Or just finally setting boundaries I should’ve set long ago? I love my grandkids, but I don’t want to feel used.
- GrannySue62 • 2.3k points • 3 hours ago
Finally! Someone setting boundaries. You’re not a robot, and loving your grandkids doesn’t mean being a doormat.
- MamaBear1958 • 1.8k points • 5 hours ago
I’ve been there. Kids are a joy, but constant “on-call” duty without respect or thanks burns you out fast. Good for you for speaking up!
- LindaR_54 • 1.2k points • 6 hours ago
Your DIL needs a reality check. Being a grandma isn’t a job; they need to appreciate your time and effort.
- BettyLou50 • 980 points • 4 hours ago
I would’ve done the exact same thing. You can’t give love if you’re being taken advantage of.
- CarolAnn_59 • 870 points • 2 hours ago
Paying you is completely fair. Grandkids are a blessing, but you still have your own life and limits.
What do you think? Share your opinion down in the comments section! We would love to read them. Also, before you go, check out our next article with 9 riddles that seem easy until you actually try them. These brain teasers will challenge your thinking and might just stump you in the best way!
Comments
Dil was indeed taking advantage of your kindness. You were not in the wrong here.