I Walked In on My Husband Bathing Our Nanny, He Says “It’s Not What It Looks Like”

Hi Bright Side,

I came home early from work one evening, excited to surprise my husband and our little one. But as I stepped into the house, I heard water running from the bathroom. Curious, I walked over—and froze.

There was my husband, crouched by the bathtub, gently pouring water over our nanny’s arm. She was sitting on the edge of the tub, her face red and flustered. My heart pounded. What on earth was I looking at?

Before I could say anything, my husband turned to me, wide-eyed. “It’s not what it looks like!”

The nanny quickly spoke up. “I–I spilled boiling water on myself while making tea. Your husband was just helping me cool the burn!”

I blinked, still processing. Then I noticed the first-aid kit open on the counter and a bottle of aloe vera next to the sink. I exhaled, my panic turning into relief.