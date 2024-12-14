“I Was Dumb To Think She Was a Decent Human”, Man Broke Up With His Wife On the Spot Because of a Job Offer

Landing a new job with an annual salary of $800k is undeniably a significant achievement. However, such a role may come with lifestyle trade-offs. Higher pay typically demands some personal sacrifice, and not all people are prepared for this. Our today’s hero, Ian, 36, sincerely hoped to share his happiness about a new cool job offer with his wife. But what was intended to be an amazing surprise, caused such an appalling reaction from the man’s spouse that he didn’t even hesitate to file for a divorce right at the moment he saw his wife raging about his happy moment.

Ian wrote a letter to our editorial and shared his emotional story with us and our readers.

Ian, 36, wrote us a heartfelt letter where he expressed all his emotions about his very intricate, bizarre, and unsettling family situation. Ian asked us to publish his story, unedited, to bring it to the public and get as many opinions and wise thoughts from our readers as possible.



He made an impulsive decision to divorce his wife of 4 years, whom he still loves, and now Ian is wondering if this step was really necessary, as he’s feeling completely lost about the whole situation.



Ian wrote, “Hi Bright Side! I’m writing to share a problem that I never thought would occur in my stable and happy marriage. I was faced with such strong frustration and disappointment about my wife that I could hardly choose words to describe the whole situation as mildly as possible.



I need opinions and maybe advice on what I did wrong if I ever was in a wrong while making a tough decision to divorce my wife. I want to find out if other people would probably do the same and react in the same way, or maybe that’s me overreacting to a harmless behavior of my wife.”

The couple faced a dilemma over the husband getting a new, exceptionally well-paid job.

Ian wrote, “My wife, (33F) and I, (36M) have been married for 4 years. I currently have a job where I earn about $300.000 a year. I just received a job offer of my dream where I’ll get $800,000 a year. But instead of being happy, my wife got really mad and said that I would have to decline this dream offer, otherwise she’ll be leaving me.” The man was shocked by such a reaction from the side of his beloved spouse. Ian shared that he presented this tremendous news to his wife as a surprise and he was dead sure she’d be nothing but happy for him and their family. It didn’t even come to his mind that his second half would accept the gorgeous perspectives with huge disappointment and even rage.

Ian’s wife explained the reasons for her anger to her husband, but the explanation has only made things worse for the couple.

Ian shared, “The huge problem is that this new dream job was overseas. I was supposed to be gone for 3 months at a time, which wouldn’t be a problem for our couple, as my wife could come and visit me and even stay for as long as she’d like to. But she was totally unhappy.” The man added, “She insisted that she didn’t want me gone for that long. She said she’d get lonely. I honestly tried to explain that I would only be doing this job for 2 or 3 years. And that the money I would finally make on this job would set us up for a bright future. We would pay off all our debts. We would be able to buy our own big house. We could travel a lot on my off time.” But Ian’s wife was inexorable. He shared, “My wife boldly said that she doesn’t care about any of that and that if I’m absent for such a long time she might need some ‘company’. I didn’t get it at first and I suggested that we could get the Husky dog she had always wanted to get.”

Ian’s spouse dropped a bombshell trying to provide her final argument.

Ian said, “My wife clarified that by saying she would need company, she didn’t mean getting a dog. She meant human company. I suggested that she had lots of company at her workplace and many friends. I said she could even throw some ‘girls-only’ party and use our place to invite whoever she wanted. And then she said something that made me believe that I was dumb to think she was a decent human. My wife boldly said that she wasn’t going to go for months without love and private life. She meant she would need to have another man’s company while I was supposed to be away, and she believed this would ‘compensate’ her the sweet moments that I would owe her due to my long absence.” Ian wrote, " I was shocked to hear all that from the woman I thought I had known very well. I said that I understood and left without any further discussions. Two days after this conversation I filed for divorce. My soon-to-be ex-wife is going crazy right now. She is at her brother’s house and she’s been calling and texting me constantly. She insists that I misunderstood her and that she would never cheat on me. But now, I have very strong doubts. At my previous job, I was also gone for 2 weeks at a time. So now I suspect, I’m even pretty sure she’d been “lonely” before, while I was away. I feel like I just can’t trust her and I’m not going to try and reanimate a family with someone who can’t properly support me in my important milestones and would potentially cheat on me when there’s a proper opportunity. Am I wrong?"