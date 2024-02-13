I’m Leaving My Husband Because He Was Making Fun of Me Behind My Back to His Ex

We expect our beloved to love and admire us in different periods of our lives. Whether it’s after giving birth, or in times of serious family troubles, when we may be not in the best shape. Our today’s heroine is a woman who would love her husband to treat her like a princess, but she had to face a cruel truth. A woman came to Reddit to share her painful story.

The woman’s family has been through difficult times.

A woman, 36, and her husband, 45, have met about 6 years ago. They have been married for 1 year. When they met, the OP was very fit and athletic. She wrote that she started gaining weight, however, after suffering 2 miscarriages and the loss of her mother to cancer. The woman admitted that she was very depressed and barely got out of bed if not to go to work. She stopped exercising and instead started eating junk food. As a result, she gained 40 pounds in 2 years (2019-2020). Under this time, her husband (then fiancé) was very supportive and loving. She admitted that she felt guilty and tried to give him an out several times, but instead he proposed and they got married last summer.

One day, the woman made an unpleasant discovery.

The woman continues her story, saying that since their marriage she has been feeling much better and it showed. She has lost around 20 pounds so far, and she also gained back her muscles and abs. He was so happy to see her feeling better. Then she reveals, “On his computer, however, it was totally a different story. He was talking, almost under our entire relationship, to his ex-wife about me. His ex-wife (46), left him about 7–8 years ago for her colleague. The relationship didn’t work, however, and she tried to get back together with my husband. He has already met me, but they stayed friends, mostly via chat, texting since she lives 12h away.” The woman discovered that her husband was literally making fun of her all this time. She says, “My husband was complaining about everything about me. My job, my depression, my cooking but mostly about my weight. He was telling her how disgusting I was to him, how he even found it hard to share the same bed since I snored like a dog. He sent her pictures of me while sleeping, sometimes in underwear with comments about my belly, double chin.” The woman bitterly confessed that her husband’s ex found these pictures extremely amusing, and she came up with the name “white whale”. They both found it hilarious, and now this is what they referred to the woman as.

The woman’s disappointment has now reached its peak.

The woman revealed that these two don’t flirt exactly or talk about being together or starting an affair, but they do say that they miss each other, and they reminisce about the time they were married. She wrote, “She’s more flirtatious and he really enjoys it. Whatever he’s telling her isn’t what I have experienced with him. I don’t disgust him. He tells me that he loves me all the time. We have a great and passionate relationship, otherwise he must be a really good actor if he was in reality disgusted by me. And he hates the few times we have to sleep apart.”

The woman has made a tough decision.

The woman admits that she feels her husband is lying, and she doesn’t know why he’s doing it. She writes, “He’s lying to one of us, and I’m not sure if I want to know who he’s lying to and why. I decided to get out of this marriage and leave this behind me. Right now I’m acting like everything is normal, but I have started looking for a new job in another city, and a place to rent.” She revealed that she also started with birth control pills, in case something happens between them, and she has talked to a lawyer to prepare the divorce and start the process once she’s gone. One thing she’s not going to do is fall back into depression and weight gain, she confessed. She says, “I will not allow it. What a waste of love he has been!”