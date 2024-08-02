“Is She Pregnant Again,” Blake Lively’s Recent Appearance Has Everyone Wondering

Blake Lively showed off her cool style at an event a while ago. The beautiful actress looked relaxed and glowing in a casual outfit at a fancy event. Her outfit choices got people talking and wondering if she was expecting her fifth child.

The 36-year-old actress attended the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in a bold Chanel outfit. She wore a black neoprene jacket with matching trousers from Chanel’s spring/summer 2023-2024 collection. Both pieces had bright Chanel logos and floral designs with sequins.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Many fans loved her unique look. One fan said, “Probably the comfiest thing she has worn.” Another called it a “Power suit.” A third added, “I love her outfit, it’s very relaxed.” One of the fans also pointed out that she looked like the character she’ll be portraying this summer, inspired by Colleen Hoover’s book It Ends With Us, “Obviously dressed as Lily!”

However, not everyone liked her outfit. One person thought it looked like pajamas. Another said, “She is very pretty, but there is no way someone told her that outfit looked good. Also, I think it’s time to cut that hair. It’s dating her a bit.”

Blake’s choice of oversized clothes that hid her shape made many people think she might be pregnant. One observer wondered, “She’s always lovely, but is she pregnant again?” Another remarked, “Blake looks pregnant again.”

We love Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s relationship. They have four children together. The couple kept the name of their fourth child a secret since the baby’s birth in February 2023. Sixteen months later, Ryan thanked his family, specifically naming each of his children: James, Inez, Betty, and the newest addition.