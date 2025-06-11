Kitten Abandoned at Vet Clinic Gets a New Chance at Life

When I was working at a veterinary clinic, a woman brought in a frail ginger kitten. The kitten’s eyes were crusted over, its fur matted, and it could hardly stand. After an initial examination, my colleague delivered a grim prognosis, leading the woman to opt for euthanasia.

We prepared to carry out the procedure, but then my colleague hesitated, saying, “I don’t want to do it. Let’s see what we can do.” I cradled the tiny creature and noticed a profound expression in its eyes, as if it had endured more than its short life should have allowed.