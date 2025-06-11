Kitten Abandoned at Vet Clinic Gets a New Chance at Life
This touching story tells of a courageous girl who discovered her strength during a difficult time—and the tiny kitten who stood by her side as a faithful companion.
When I was working at a veterinary clinic, a woman brought in a frail ginger kitten. The kitten’s eyes were crusted over, its fur matted, and it could hardly stand. After an initial examination, my colleague delivered a grim prognosis, leading the woman to opt for euthanasia.
We prepared to carry out the procedure, but then my colleague hesitated, saying, “I don’t want to do it. Let’s see what we can do.” I cradled the tiny creature and noticed a profound expression in its eyes, as if it had endured more than its short life should have allowed.
“Here’s a photo from the moment we chose to treat him and give him a shot at life.”
We commenced standard care: cleaning, assessing reflexes, administering vaccinations and medications, and providing a small enclosure with a bowl of water in it. The kitten remained at the clinic, and each morning greeted us warmly.
By the second day, he began to move slowly and eat independently. Throughout his stay, we treated various ailments—ear infections, skin conditions, eye infections—but not ataxia, a neurological disorder affecting coordination, which had been previously diagnosed. (Ataxia is a neurological condition characterized by a lack of coordination in muscle movements — Bright Side note)
The kitten wobbled, fell frequently, and struggled to use his front legs. He couldn’t meow or jump, yet I found myself growing increasingly attached.
“This kitten gradually melted the ice around my heart.”
The kitten didn’t grow much, earning the affectionate nickname “Microbug.” Eventually, we named him Shaman. Shaman became a beloved figure among the staff and clients, bringing joy with his clumsy antics and inspiring a renewed passion for our work.
“Hanging out with Shaman”
However, the clinic’s management decided Shaman could no longer stay. Faced with the choice of finding him a new home or adopting him myself, I chose the latter, despite already having an older cat and some personal challenges of my own. I left the clinic, unwilling to abandon a sick animal that had become so dear to me.
“Love makes all the difference.”
A year and a half later, we took Shaman to a larger city for an MRI, which revealed a long-standing fracture of the atlas, the first cervical vertebra. We scheduled a consultation with a neurosurgeon.
“I adopted him and gave him a true home.”
“Shaman is a source of joy.”
Shaman has become an integral part of my life. His determination to move forward, despite his physical limitations, teaches me resilience daily. No matter how many times he falls, he gets up and continues toward his goal. He’s more than a pet; he’s a source of inspiration and joy.
Thank you for taking the time to read. Cherish your furry companions wholeheartedly—and never walk away from those who are small, vulnerable, or in need. They often carry far more strength than we give them credit for.
And here are some photos that show how animals can connect with us in ways we never thought possible.