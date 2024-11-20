"Fillers Removed," Demi Moore Praised for Her Natural Appearance in Recent Look

Just days after celebrating her 62nd birthday, Demi Moore stole the spotlight at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. The star posed for photos with Nicole Kidman , but her appearance made observers agree on one thing.

Demi Moore, who recently garnered acclaim for her role in The Substance , made a striking appearance at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. She donned a strapless black Givenchy dress featuring an asymmetric hemline that showcased her toned legs, exuding elegance and a youthful aura.

She completed her look with a bold, inches-thick diamond necklace, a matching bracelet adorned with similar intricate jewels on her left wrist, and striking pendant earrings featuring diamonds and a prominent central stone.

Another big star, Nicole Kidman, was also present at the 2024 Governors Awards, and both actresses shared a lighthearted moment on the red carpet, posing together and exchanging laughs. Their camaraderie and stunning ensembles captured the attention of attendees and photographers alike.

Fans flooded Moore with admiration, praising the 62-year-old for her timeless beauty and youthful appearance. One admirer wrote, ''Demi looks amazing, 62! Wow!'' Another added, ''I think she looks incredible. So, what if she's had work. She looks healthy and full of energy.''

Also, many observers remarked that the star appeared more natural in her recent appearance, suggesting she may have reduced her use of certain beauty procedures.

One fan remarked, ''She looks incredible! I’m glad she took that cheek filler out. She’s definitely had some work done, but it’s top quality, she looks a decade younger than her age.'' Another also noted, ''New eyelids and cheek fillers removed. She looks much better.''