Meghan Markle Stuns in a Strapless Gown, but One Curious Detail Leaves Fans Confused

Meghan Markle lit up the red carpet on Wednesday, attending The Paley Honors Gala in Beverly Hills to support her friend Tyler Perry. While her elegant look caught everyone’s eye, fans quickly picked up on an unusual detail about her appearance.

Meghan Markle, 43, turned heads in a chic strapless black gown featuring a bold front slit, paired perfectly with matching black heels. She completed the sophisticated ensemble with a dazzling diamond necklace, adding a touch of glamour to the outfit.

Meghan styled her dark hair in a soft, elegant updo, complemented by soft makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. She added a touch of sophistication with a gold bracelet and matching rings. While her look was undeniably stunning, it left fans with one burning question.

Many couldn’t help but ask, “Why does she always stand with her legs apart?” Some fans felt it didn’t flatter her look, commenting, “There is no elegance to her, standing legs apart,” and “She always stands with legs apart on the red carpet events, no poise at all.”

Another person added, “She’s also got her knees locked. It’s an awkward and graceless stance.”