Research Claims Some Dogs Can Distinguish Between Twins — Owners Share Real Life Experiences

"I'm married to an identical twin, so trust me when I say, it's not easy to tell the difference between them, at least in the beginning. There's been no dearth of anecdotes in the family as well, when one was mistaken for the other, with hilarious repercussions."

If humans can confuse identical twins, what about dogs? There is research that claims specially-trained dogs can distinguish between identical twins, raised in the same environment. So let's hear it from twins themselves, if their doggos truly know the difference.