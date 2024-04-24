Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free in a Bikini at 57 and Proves Age Is Just a Number

Salma Hayek is welcoming the summer in the hottest way possible. The famous actress shared a series of new bikini pictures with her followers and revealed the reaction of her family to the photos.

Salma loves posting bikini photos.

In her latest collection of photos, Salma is seen in a stylish dark blue bikini with patterns, accessorized with several gold necklaces. She’s playfully positioned on a ladder attached to a boat. Despite someone playfully spraying water at her, she humorously writes, "When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace."

Salma is no stranger to showing off her beachside moments online. In fact, she finds it liberating. "I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year. I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation," she once revealed.

People online can’t help but admire her.