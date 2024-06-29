"These “Bumps” Are Not on My Skin," a Woman Speaks Up About Her Neurological Disorder

Every person is beautiful in their own way, and our differences make us even more unique. Unfortunately, people often reject what is different and mock those who stand out, forgetting that these individuals have feelings too. However, this brave girl decided to challenge societal norms and internet trolls, raising awareness about her condition.

As we all know, many internet trolls believe they have the right to target those who appear different. Most victims struggle to stand up for themselves, but this woman chose to embrace her uniqueness and educate the world about her condition. "You see this all over my face, which you are assuming is a skin condition. It's a neurological disorder, and these 'bumps' are not on my skin. They are my nerve endings. And it's painful every day. Even more painful when you make fun of me," she shares in her recent post on Instagram.

"It never surprises me just how very rude people can be towards others only based on their appearances. To the trolls of social media, please have some damn respect and compassion for others, especially those who were unfortunately born with neurological disorders such as Neurofibromatosis (NF)," she added in the description of the post. Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. These tumors can develop anywhere in the nervous system, including the brain, and spinal cord, and grow in other parts of the body, including the skin. There are three main types of neurofibromatosis: NF1, NF2, and Schwannomatosis.

Many commenters were curious about this condition, saying they hadn't heard of it before. One remarked, "I've seen it before and was always curious." They also addressed some comments to the haters: "The ability to hide behind technology has let cowardly people come out of the woodworks. Those who say such cruel things have immense hatred for themselves," said one. "Haters will always hate. They are generally unhappy people in their own lives. Keep being you!" continued the others. Her courage to stand up for herself amazed many. "The fact she's just asking people to be nicer and others are mad at her for that is absolutely insane," one said, while another added, "You have the most beautiful eyes."