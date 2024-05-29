Vera Wang, 74, Stuns in Rare Swimsuit Photos and We Are All Asking the Same Question

Vera Wang, renowned for her elegant red-carpet gowns, is no stranger to hitting the news with her impeccable choices, even when it comes to swimwear. The 74-year-old bridal designer recently marked the unofficial start of summer with a stunning Instagram post showcasing her chic bathing suit, capturing the essence of Hamptons glamour.

© verawang / Instagram Flora 14 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.



𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Recently, Vera Wang shared a series of outfit-of-the-day photos on Instagram, where she modeled a white square-neck one-piece swimsuit with delicate spaghetti straps. Her look was nothing short of glamorous, accessorized with statement drop earrings that gracefully dangled to her collarbones, a sparkling cuff bracelet, and bejeweled sandals that added a touch of bling from head to toe. Completing her look were oversized sunglasses from her own Vera Wang Eyewear collection, enhancing the overall glam factor. Her signature black hair was styled straight down, adding to her sleek, sophisticated appearance.

Among the many admirers of her post was Sharon Stone, another icon known for her stylish swimsuit moments, who left a heart-eyes emoji in the comments, celebrating Wang’s stunning look. But the majority of comments focused on one thing: how she can look so young at 74. One person added, “HOW is it possible you look like this,” while another wrote, “You’re aging backward sis!”

Wang’s social media presence continues to captivate, as she effortlessly defies age and societal expectations. Her recent swimsuit post echoes the feelings she expressed in a 2023 interview, where she discussed the public’s reaction to her age-defying appearance. Responding to comments on a photo of herself in an abs-baring sports bra, Wang remarked, “I guess it’s just that people have an idea of what 70 looks like today. I have so many friends that are 65 to 70 that look fabulous. But I have to say that hopefully, it’s a good thing. I hope it makes women feel more comfortable with themselves.”