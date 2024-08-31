Viral Spin Mop, Wearable Heating Pad, and 8 Other Gems to Help You With Life’s Challenges

You know, life can throw us curveballs, but a little help here and there can make all the difference! Sometimes we just need a few handy products to get through the day. That’s why we’ve put together this list of fabulous finds — these products will make solving life’s puzzles as easy as pie.

1. This awesome wearable heating pad will help you deal with cramps. This game-changing device uses cutting-edge graphene heating to deliver warmth and relief for up to 3 hours. There are 3 super chill massage settings—you’ll feel like you’re getting a spa treatment.

And the product’s wireless design is making it all the more handy. The pad is rechargeable via USB.

Promising review: Is it weird that I’m almost looking forward to my next period?! I tried this baby out last night, and let me tell you: all my menstruating friends are getting these for Christmas!!! — Fadha Al

2. No more messy oil disposal with this plant-based magic powder that transforms used cooking oil into solid, organic waste! Perfect for any oil you don’t plan to reuse.

All you need to do is sprinkle, stir, and let it cool into a neat, mess-free solid that you can throw in the trash. The product comes in different sizes depending on how much oil you’re using.

Promising review: Super easy to use and works exactly as it says. Makes disposing of cooking oil so much easier and less messy. Definitely a must-have! — TJ Chapman

3. Use this tablet stand on your bed, sofa, or any other uneven surface (or a flat one, if you prefer), and say so long to battling annoying neck cramps and holding your tablet like it’s a heavy brick for hours. It’s designed to keep your device comfortably at eye level, so you can enjoy your favorite shows, games, or e-books hands-free. No more juggling or awkward angles—just kick back and relax.

Its clever design fits basically any tablet on the market — as long as it’s less than 10 millimeters thick.

Promising review: I like the flexibility and versatility, and that it frees up my hands, but I love the fact that my hand doesn’t tire and cramp from holding my iPad. — Suz

4. Life happens, and stains are inevitable. This powerful plant- and mineral-based stain remover is here to save your clothes, carpets, upholstery, and bedding from the troubles of everyday life. The product is easy to use, and it works fast.

It is also unscented and neutralizes unpleasant odors naturally, making it perfect for anyone with sensitivities. It is quite gentle on your favorite fabrics and surfaces, too.

Promising review: This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I truly recommend it to family and friends! It is an enzyme-based spot cleaner, free and clear of harmful chemicals. I also use the Puracy free and clear laundry detergent. Incredible products! — Carolyn Williams

5. Now you can handle any mess that comes your way—from spilled coffee to mud tracked in on a rainy day. This multipurpose, portable carpet and upholstery cleaner boasts powerful suction and a large tank. It includes exclusive tools, such as the self-cleaning hose tool and the spraying crevice tool. While the cleaner is powerful, it is also gentle enough not to destroy items that hold special meaning.

Plus, its lightweight and versatile design makes it easy to move and clean around the house. And the best part is that with every purchase, you support the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s mission to help homeless pets.

Promising review: Amazing, amazing, amazing! This is just one thing I used my little green on. This is my stuffed shark I had as a little girl... (20 years ago). It’s been through a lot, lol.

I’ve always been too scared to try to wash it for fear of ruining it, but I took a chance on the little green as opposed to putting it in a washing machine or trying to scrub and soak it, and these were my results.

I’m in shock! It was so easy, and it only took me 10 minutes to do the entire thing. 10/10. Don’t think about it; just buy it! U won’t regret it :) - Emily

6. If you need a brush that sweeps away plaque and food residue effortlessly, this is it. Think of it as a toothbrush and floss combined, featuring ultra-thin, extra-soft, multi-layered bristles. They dive deep between teeth and gums for a thorough clean.

The brush is infused with silver, which amplifies its hygienic benefits. It’s perfect for those with sensitive teeth and gums.

Promising review: I ordered the 4-pack set with different colored handles. As recommended, I use one in the morning and a different one at night to allow the bristles to dry completely. The bristles are just the right amount of softness for massaging my gums while still giving my teeth a good cleaning. — Angela G. Bean

7. Your breath will be super fresh if you use this scraper specially designed to clean your tongue. Its ergonomic handle and short, firm bristles reach the deep crevices of your tongue, removing odor-causing bacteria that regular toothbrushes miss. This brush makes the process easy and comfortable.

The design helps to minimize the gag reflex—a big plus. The product comes with a protective cap.

Promising review: As someone who struggled with brushing my tongue with a normal toothbrush, and scrapers were never quite the right size... This amazed me. It truly does scrub differently than any toothbrush, and my tongue/breath has never been better!!! — GB

8. Whether you’re restoring your couch cushions, making plush toys, or even creating a whimsical cloud decor for a photo shoot, this 100% polyester fiberfill is the solution you’ve been looking for. It is soft, resilient, lightweight, and hypoallergenic.

Plus, it’s washable and non-clumping, so your creations maintain their shape and softness over time.

Promising review: So much fluff for a good price. Easy to use. I still have plenty. — Jena B Brinkworth

9. Make any chair comfortable with this gel-enhanced seat cushion. Whether you’re working from home, driving for hours, or in need of extra support while watching a movie, this cushion is here to save your backside. Its ergonomic, uniquely shaped design alleviates pressure on your tailbone and promotes healthy posture.

To top that off, it is lightweight and portable and is perfect for office chairs, car seats, or even airplane travel. So you can stay comfy everywhere.

Promising review: I’m recovering from a tailbone injury, and I was worried about getting a cushion that just would squish flat, thus defeating the purpose. Thankfully, this cushion does NOT squish flat. It is firm and supportive enough to do its job well while still staying soft and comfortable.

It’s a good size for me; it fits nicely in the seat of my car, my desk chair, my easy chair, and anywhere else I need it. The removable cover and the carrying strap are also nice touches.

I honestly can’t think of a single change I’d make. Highly recommended! — Devin Swihart

10. Make cleaning less of a chore with this floor cleaning system! This awesome combo of a microfiber spin mop & a bucket is designed to eliminate dirt, dust, and grime with minimal effort. It features a hands-free wringer and ensures your hands stay dry while the microfiber head does all the heavy lifting. If you hated moping before, you no longer will!

The microfiber mop is highly absorbent and attracts dirt like a magnet. The triangular mop head easily reaches into corners and under furniture. It is lightweight, easy to maneuver, and a joy to use! Perfect for all types of flooring, including hardwood, tile, and laminate.

Promising review: I’m glad I bought this mop. It’s compact enough to fit in my small closet without taking up too much room, and the mop heads are both easy to swap out and wash well in the washing machine. The bucket wrings out the water well, and the mop itself does a great job of cleaning my floor! I definitely recommend it. — Oliver

We hope you enjoyed our picks and have already found something that fits perfectly into your routine. Life can be tough at times, which is why it’s so important to have the right tools at hand to solve your problems.