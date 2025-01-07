We Have Ranked Golden Globes 2025 Celebrity Outfits From the Classiest to the Hottest

16 hours ago

The 82nd Golden Globes took place on Sunday, bringing together the best in film and television for a night full of glitz and glamour. But it wasn’t just about celebrating talent—it was also a chance for Hollywood’s A-listers to shine on the red carpet. From show-stopping gowns to bold fashion statements, here are our top 15 favorite looks from the 2025 Golden Globes.

15. Pamela Anderson

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

14. Demi Moore

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

13. Angelina Jolie

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

12. Zoë Saldana

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

11. Anya Taylor-Joy

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

10. Heidi Klum

Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News

9. Nicole Kidman

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

8. Emma Stone

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

7. Cate Blanchett

Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News

6. Zendaya

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

5. Tilda Swinton

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

4. Salma Hayek

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

3. Miley Cyrus

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

2. Ariana Grande

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

1. Dakota Fanning

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Preview photo credit Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

