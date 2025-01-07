We Have Ranked Golden Globes 2025 Celebrity Outfits From the Classiest to the Hottest

The 82nd Golden Globes took place on Sunday, bringing together the best in film and television for a night full of glitz and glamour. But it wasn’t just about celebrating talent—it was also a chance for Hollywood’s A-listers to shine on the red carpet. From show-stopping gowns to bold fashion statements, here are our top 15 favorite looks from the 2025 Golden Globes.
15. Pamela Anderson
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
14. Demi Moore
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
13. Angelina Jolie
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
12. Zoë Saldana
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
11. Anya Taylor-Joy
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
10. Heidi Klum
Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News
9. Nicole Kidman
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
8. Emma Stone
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
7. Cate Blanchett
Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News
6. Zendaya
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
5. Tilda Swinton
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
4. Salma Hayek
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
3. Miley Cyrus
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
2. Ariana Grande
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
1. Dakota Fanning
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
Earlier, Eva Longoria took the internet by storm with her latest bikini photos—one unexpected detail has everyone buzzing. Learn more in this link.
Preview photo credit Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News