Wendy Williams Makes First Public Appearance in Over a Year and People Spotted the Same Detail

Wendy Williams has recently made her first public appearance in over a year, marking a significant moment in the life of the renowned television personality. This outing is the first time Williams has been spotted publicly since March 2023.

During their visit to a herbal store, Williams reportedly appeared “sharp, upbeat, and aware,” according to an employee. The same source described her as “very bubbly” and engaging, although she was not as familiar with the store’s offerings, leaving her son to explain more about the products and services. Williams reportedly expressed interest in improving circulation but chose not to go into too much detail during this initial visit, indicating plans to return in the near future.

Before this recent appearance, Williams was last publicly seen in March 2023 when she returned to her apartment in New York City. Prior to that, her last appearance on The Wendy Williams Show was in 2021. The show, which continued with guest hosts, concluded in 2022 amid ongoing health concerns for Williams, including Graves’ disease and lymphedema. In 2024, Williams’s team made public a press release where she said she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Despite her health issues, her fans continue to show support for the media personality. In the recently shared photo, people expressed joy in seeing her apparently well. “Wendy looks good,” and “I’m so glad to see her looking healthy,” are some of the comments on Facebook.