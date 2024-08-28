Mel Gibson, 68, Shows Off Dramatically Different Look in New Public Appearance
Mel Gibson looked a world away from his usual Hollywood heartthrob self when he showed up to support his longtime friend Vince Vaughn at a special event on Monday. For Mel, this was a rare public appearance, and compared to how he looked 6–7 years ago, he was almost unrecognizable.
The 68-year-old actor, famous for his roles in Lethal Weapon and Braveheart, appeared almost unrecognizable at Vince’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. Unlike the polished outfits worn by many attendees, Mel chose a casual look that reflected his easygoing attitude.
He wore a simple white collared shirt with long ombre blue shorts that reached his knees. To complete his relaxed outfit, he wore comfortable black lace-up sneakers, perfect for celebrating his friend’s milestone. Mel, who is a father of nine, rarely took off his black mirrored sunglasses, which shielded his eyes from the sun and added a mysterious touch to his look. The sunglasses made him hard to recognize, a stark contrast to the action hero image fans have known for years.
Standing proudly next to Vince, who is about to debut his new series Bad Monkey, Mel shared in the excitement of the event. Vince, 54, looked sharp in a dark suit and a crisp white shirt, posing with his wife Kyla and their two children, Locklyn and Vernon. The family beamed with pride as Vince received his well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame.
Mel and Vince have previously shared the screen in the gritty 2018 thriller Dragged Across Concrete. Embracing a more laid-back style, Mel sported gray hair and a scruffy beard, adding a rugged charm to his appearance.
As time goes by, it’s natural for all of us to change and evolve in different ways.