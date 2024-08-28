Mel Gibson, 68, Shows Off Dramatically Different Look in New Public Appearance

Mel Gibson looked a world away from his usual Hollywood heartthrob self when he showed up to support his longtime friend Vince Vaughn at a special event on Monday. For Mel, this was a rare public appearance, and compared to how he looked 6–7 years ago, he was almost unrecognizable.

The 68-year-old actor, famous for his roles in Lethal Weapon and Braveheart , appeared almost unrecognizable at Vince’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles . Unlike the polished outfits worn by many attendees, Mel chose a casual look that reflected his easygoing attitude.

He wore a simple white collared shirt with long ombre blue shorts that reached his knees. To complete his relaxed outfit, he wore comfortable black lace-up sneakers, perfect for celebrating his friend’s milestone. Mel, who is a father of nine, rarely took off his black mirrored sunglasses, which shielded his eyes from the sun and added a mysterious touch to his look. The sunglasses made him hard to recognize, a stark contrast to the action hero image fans have known for years .

Standing proudly next to Vince, who is about to debut his new series Bad Monkey, Mel shared in the excitement of the event. Vince, 54, looked sharp in a dark suit and a crisp white shirt, posing with his wife Kyla and their two children, Locklyn and Vernon. The family beamed with pride as Vince received his well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame.

Mel and Vince have previously shared the screen in the gritty 2018 thriller Dragged Across Concrete. Embracing a more laid-back style, Mel sported gray hair and a scruffy beard, adding a rugged charm to his appearance.