Woman Brings a Huge Service Dog to a Flight, Sparks Debate
A recent flight became the center of a heated discussion after a woman brought her large Great Dane onboard, claiming the dog was a service animal. The incident, which quickly went viral through an Instagram reel, sparked divided reactions among passengers and online viewers.
The video, shared by the influencer herself on Instagram, shows the massive dog comfortably walking with its owner, while airline staff and other passengers react with surprise and curiosity.
The woman took a moment to explain that she was “seated around people” and wanted to “make sure they are OK” with having the dog nearby. “The supervisor talked to everyone and explained everything, so...” the crew member assured her.
Many people expressed positive reactions.
They fully supported the woman and the airline that allowed the dog aboard:
- What airline is this one? Love it! Well done for agreeing to bring on board the most beautiful creatures in the world ❤️
- Well-trained dogs act better than humans. I see nothing wrong here.
- I would pay EXTRA to sit next to that sweet baby dog!
- Oh my goodness! How come I am not working this flight?!?! For those who have made negative comments, please realize that this dog is a SERVICE animal! Just because he is large doesn’t discount his ability to provide care for his human. 🐕
And they talked about having kids on flights:
However, other commentators raised important questions.
Allergies:
- While I adore animals, I am one of countless people who are SEVERELY ALLERGIC to animals, and this is my nightmare. Honestly, my allergies and asthma are severe, so my health/life would be in jeopardy.
- Still really curious what happens if someone is allergic to dogs?
Comfort of other passengers:
- She doesn’t have any respect for other human beings. People and children will walk by to go to the restroom, and the dog may not like it.
- Some people are frightened of big dogs, so not fair to them either.
- This is extremely toxic for others who are flying. I would not be comfortable.
Flight policies:
- In an effort to make everyone happy, I am wondering what the solution is. Specific animal flights? Specific flights with life-threatening allergies?
- The emotional support argument has gone too far.
- How far can we go with the “supposedly legal companion dog?” I think that’s toooo farrrr! But that’s just me.
Some commentators reacted with humor to lighten the mood of the discussion:
- Could have just ridden that dog to her destination 🤷🏽♂️
- This is too much... Horses on planes now 😒
And others claimed that the influencer wants attention only:
For now, only dogs are recognized as official service animals, trained to assist people with disabilities by performing specific tasks.
Whether it’s guiding a person who’s blind, pulling a wheelchair, easing anxiety attacks, or reminding someone to take their meds, these dogs are true lifesavers.
Service dogs are welcome anywhere the public is allowed, as long as they’re well-behaved and under control.
While staff can’t ask about a person’s disability, they’re allowed to confirm if the dog is a service animal and what tasks it’s trained to do. But they can’t ask the dog to prove its skills on the spot. Plus, allergies or fears aren’t good enough reasons to refuse access to someone traveling with their service dog.
