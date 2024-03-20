«You Are the Gift That Keeps Giving,» Bruce Willis’ Wife Honors Him on His Birthday With a Heartfelt Post

Bruce Willis celebrated his 69 th birthday on March 19, 2024 and his wife decided to honor him publicly. She got candid in a message addressed directly to the fans about how she sees her husband. Needless to say, it can make even the toughest person get emotional.

Emma Hemming Willis, who has been married to Bruce Willis for almost 15 years, didn’t hold back when creating her birthday post for the Hollywood veteran. Alongside a photo of the actor holding one of their daughters, Emma poured her heart in the caption.

«Just like you, we simply adore him,» she began. «What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world.»

«He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share,» she continued. «That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good.»

«Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞»